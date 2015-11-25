ROME Nov 25 Rome has banned centurion
impersonators who charge to scowl in photos around the ancient
Colosseum amphitheatre and frequently come under fire for their
pushy tactics with tourists.
The Italian capital is imposing extra security measures and
sprucing up parks and piazzas as it gears up to host a Catholic
Holy Year, or "Jubilee", that could draw millions of tourists.
City hall said the Roman soldiers, many of whom hail from
the poorer periphery and commute for hours to the historic
centre, pose risks both to people's safety and the
"respectability" of the city's numerous monuments.
"These individuals often act inappropriately, they are
persistent and at times aggressive," it said in a statement.
Offering rides in rickshaws and other wheeled vehicles has
also been forbidden in some parts of town, and roving salesmen
peddling tours or museum tickets has also been prohibited.
All of these money-making schemes could be dangerous in
areas likely to get crowded when the Jubilee, one of the
Catholic Church's most important events, starts on Dec. 8, city
hall said.
Officials expect this Holy Year, in which faithful make
pilgrimages to Rome and other religious sites, to attract fewer
visitors than the last iteration, which attracted millions of
pilgims in 2000, partly because of security concerns.
