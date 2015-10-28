* Rome public services in chaos
* High-profile trial on city corruption starts next week
* Mayor attacked vested interests
* Forced to resign but still clinging to office
ROME, Oct 28 The resignation of Rome's mayor
over allegations he fiddled his dining expenses may at first
sight suggest Italy is finally getting tough on corruption. In
reality, his troubles show just how resistant to change the
country is.
On the face of it, it is hard to defend Mayor Ignazio
Marino. His approval ratings have shrivelled and many Romans
complain public services such as rubbish collection, road
maintenance and transport have never been worse.
Despite winning election by a crushing margin 2-1/2 years
ago, the 60-year-old former liver surgeon from the northern city
of Genoa never clicked with the capital's residents.
An outsider with poor communication skills, the centre-left
mayor soon seemed so alien to the city's life and politics that
they nicknamed him "The Martian". Perhaps worst of all, he even
upset the pope.
Yet even his harshest critics acknowledge that Marino - a
member of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's Democratic Party (PD) -
did not cause Rome's problems, and that public services had been
crumbling for years before he was elected in 2013.
Many commentators say that if city life deteriorated on his
watch it is not because he did too little to change things but
because he tried to do too much, hitting implacable opposition
from those who benefited from the status quo. These ranged from
politicians and businessmen to trade unions and shopkeepers.
"Marino trod on the toes of too many vested interests who
didn't want to give up their privileges," says Gian Carlo
Caselli, a former anti-mafia prosecutor. "They boycotted him
and, without the need for any plot or alliance, they managed to
bring him down."
His demise offers an insight into Italy as a whole, where
official attempts to reduce the power of insiders are regularly
beaten back, and magistrates' efforts to curb corruption have
failed to halt a seemingly endless series of scandals.
Marino quit on Oct. 8 over seven disputed expenses claims
out of hundreds he had made.. They involved sums
that seem extremely modest by the standards of scandals in
Italy, which last year ranked joint last in the European Union
with Greece, Bulgaria and Romania on Transparency
International's Corruption Perceptions Index.
Denying any wrongdoing, he has yet to leave office formally
and has joked that if his enemies had failed to remove him over
the expenses, then "sooner or later they would have put cocaine
in my pockets".
Rome's problems of inefficiency and corruption are shared by
cities up and down the country ,
but it is the capital that has been grabbing the headlines.
On Nov. 5, a high-profile trial will begin in Rome in a case
known as "Mafia Capitale" (Capital Mafia). It brings to court
dozens of politicians and businessmen arrested at the end of
last year for allegedly rigging public contracts in areas from
Roma camps to refuse management and immigrant centres.
Marino is not implicated but may appear at the trial to
present the city as an injured party.
TRANSPORT AND TRASH
Two city companies are emblematic of Rome's long-standing
mismanagement and malfeasance: ATAC, which is responsible for
public transport, and AMA, which handles trash collection.
More than 80 percent of public contracts assigned by ATAC in
the last four years, worth about 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion),
have not followed transparent procedures, according to Italy's
anti-corruption authority.
Stefano Esposito, a senator close to Renzi who was drafted
into Rome's city hall this summer to tackle transport problems,
says he found a "critical" situation.
Frequent disruptions on the Rome metro are due to it not
being properly maintained for 10 years, Esposito says. A quarter
of the city's buses are so old they are unusable, and of the
1,500 in use, 250 break down before finishing their day's work.
Half of ATAC's 12,000 employees are in largely unproductive
administrative jobs, he says, while it has only 80 active ticket
inspectors. That helps to explain why 40 percent of travellers
on buses and trams don't pay their fare, and why the company has
accumulated losses of 1.2 billion euros in the last eight years.
Marino changed ATAC's management, obliged bus and metro
drivers to clock in and out for the first time, extended working
hours and cracked down on unjustified sick leave. Absenteeism is
down to 10 percent from 15 percent when he became mayor, but the
response from unions has been disruptions and wildcat strikes
which have worsened services even more.
AMA, with a history of absenteeism even worse than ATAC's,
is widely blamed for the city's long-running trash crisis, with
overflowing skips illustrating the urban decay. Marino removed
the chief executive, who was later arrested for corruption in
the Capital Mafia operation.
He closed the biggest landfill site in Europe just outside
Rome, and launched a drive to boost recycling. The head of the
landfill, Manlio Cerroni, has been convicted of fraud and faces
trial on other charges including criminal association and
improper waste treatment.
Marino reduced absenteeism among AMA's 8,000 employees and
cracked down on abuse of a law allowing time off to care for a
disabled relative, which was used by a quarter of the workforce.
However, his tough line alienated both AMA's workers and the
businessmen who had benefited from dealings with Cerroni and
his landfill over the last 30 years. The result was that, in the
short-term, the trash crisis got worse.
Marino did not only upset bus drivers and street cleaners.
When he pedestrianised four roads in the historic centre,
retailers and local residents revolted, saying it would hurt
their business and make parking difficult.
He angered the city's 6,000 traffic police by ruling that
every seven years they must work in another part of town in an
attempt to curb familiarity with residents and favouritism. The
response? Protests, strikes and more traffic chaos. Last New
Year's Eve 83 percent of traffic police on duty called in sick.
He blocked plans for building on Rome's green belt for
environmental reasons, angering powerful interests in the
construction sector.
POPE'S REVENGE
All over the Eternal City Marino made enemies, not least in
the Vatican, across the Tiber river from city hall.
In October 2014, Marino held a ceremony recognising 16 gay
marriages performed outside Italy. His decision angered the
Roman Catholic Church, which has managed to block any legal
recognition of same-sex couples in Italy for decades.
Almost a year later, with Marino already under fire for
leaving Rome's problems behind to attend a Mass held by the pope
in the U.S. city of Philadelphia, the pontiff himself took
revenge.
Asked by a reporter whether he had invited Marino to the
Mass, Pope Francis replied: "I did not invite Mayor Marino to
Philadelphia, is that clear? I also asked the organisers and
they didn't invite him either, is that clear? He professes
himself to be a Catholic and he came independently."
Marino had never claimed the pope invited him, but his
critics lampooned him as a papal hanger-on and gate-crasher.
Marino's saga is not yet over. Weakened and isolated, he
quit under pressure from his own party as well as the
opposition. However, he is threatening to withdraw his
resignation and challenge the PD to vote him formally out of
office, adding to a sense of uncertainty and chaos in the city.
Alfonso Sabella, a hardened Sicilian anti-mafia prosecutor
whom Marino brought into his city government in the role of
"Councillor for Legality" after the Capital Mafia scandal broke,
said he wept with frustration and anger when the mayor resigned.
"I just hope that the progress made by this city council in
fighting wrongdoing does not come to a sudden halt," he says.
