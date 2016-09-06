By Crispian Balmer
ROME, Sept 6 Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star
Movement (M5S) is in disarray following a disastrous start to
its rule in Rome city hall, potentially denting its chances of
winning power at a national level.
The party triumphed in municipal elections in the Italian
capital in June, trouncing Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's ruling
Democratic Party (PD) and presenting itself as a viable
alternative to mainstream political forces across the country.
But the new Rome administration is mired in controversy,
with the mayor, Virginia Raggi, admitting on Monday that she had
known for weeks that one of her cabinet was under investigation
for alleged wrongdoing, despite previous staunch denials.
M5S has built its popularity on denouncing the corruption
that has dogged Italian politics for years and had overtaken
Renzi in recent opinion polls.
It hopes that success in Rome will help it win parliamentary
elections that are set for 2018, so news that Raggi and her
allies had hushed up the embarrassing legal probe dismayed its
supporters and delighted its foes in equal measure.
"We will remedy our mistakes with humility ... because we
cannot expect from others things that we do not deliver
ourselves," M5S Senator Nicola Morra wrote on his Facebook page.
Italian newspapers denounced what they saw as rank
hypocrisy.
"Chaos in Rome," said la Repubblica newspaper. "A failed
revolution," said Rome daily Il Messaggero. "Armageddon for Five
Star," said the Huffington Post's Italian edition.
Since her landslide victory, Raggi has struggled to make her
mark. She took weeks to put together her team as party factions
battled to impose their candidates for the top jobs and she drew
criticism for offering big salaries to some of her staffers.
LEGAL ANGST
Last week five city officials, including the head of
finance, quit in a chain reaction after Italy's anti-corruption
agency said Raggi had not followed the correct bureaucratic
procedures when she chose her chief of staff.
Still struggling to overcome the walkout, Raggi triggered
fresh angst when she appeared before a parliamentary commission
on Monday alongside Paola Muraro, the person she had appointed
to sort out Rome's long-running rubbish collection problems.
During the hearing, Muraro revealed that she had found out
in July that she had been placed under investigation for alleged
malpractice in her previous job as a highly paid consultant at
the city's AMA trash collection company.
Raggi acknowledged she also knew of the magistrates' probe.
Muraro, who is not a member of M5S but was handpicked for
the job by Raggi, denies any wrongdoing. What outraged M5S
supporters was that she had previously denied any knowledge of
being the target of a legal probe.
"We have to admit our errors, ask forgiveness and dismiss
those who have nothing to do with M5S, and will never have
anything to do with it," M5S lawmaker Roberta Lombard wrote on
her Facebook page, demanding the immediate removal of Muraro.
There was also discomfort in the ranks over Raggi's choice
for a new head of finance -- retired magistrate Raffaele De
Dominicis, who like Muraro is not a member of M5S.
De Dominicis gained international prominence in 2014 when he
opened an investigation into three ratings agencies for cutting
Italy's sovereign debt ratings in 2011 and 2012. He said at the
time that the cuts might have cost Italy more than 117 billion
euros ($131 billion). The case was eventually shelved.
($1 = 0.8898 euros)
(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Gareth Jones)