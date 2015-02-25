ROME/AMSTERDAM Feb 25 A Dutch restoration firm
has offered to repair a 400-year-old fountain that was damaged
last week when supporters of Rotterdam soccer team Feyenoord
went on a drunken rampage in Rome's historic centre.
A group of fans hurled beer bottles into the Barcaccia
fountain, designed by famed sculptor Pietro Bernini, before a
Europa League match against AS Roma last Thursday.
The stone artwork was chipped and city officials are still
assessing the extent of the damage.
Employees at Dutch company Royal Woudenberg came up with the
idea of offering their services to the mayor of Rome during
their lunch break on Tuesday.
"We found what happened really shocking and wanted to make a
gesture to the Italians," said Lily Derksen, spokeswoman for
Woudenberg's parent company Janssen de Jong.
Derksen said the company was prepared to spend up to 50,000
euros ($56,795) on the repairs, and if it cost more then it
would seek help from others. The Dutch government has said it
will support individual initiatives to make good the damage.
She said Royal Woudenberg, whose past credits include work
renovating Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum, had made the offer in a
letter to Italy's ambassador in The Hague.
"We simply said we would be happy to repair the fountain,"
she said, adding that it had been the ambassador's decision to
make the letter public.
Rome residents laid flowers on the boat-shaped fountain at
the foot of the Spanish Steps after the violence, which ended
with police firing teargas and arresting 29 Feyenoord fans.
In a statement on Tuesday evening, Dutch Justice Minister
Ivo Opstelten said Dutch authorities were sending a team to Rome
to help Italian police bring the vandals to justice.
"Rome belongs to us all," he said. "We will show that fan
violence is unacceptable."
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie in Rome and Thomas Escritt in
Amsterdam; Editing by Crispian Balmer)