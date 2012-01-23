MILAN Jan 23 Talks aimed at bringing a new investor into family-owned Italian pharmaceutical group Rottapharm-Madaus have stalled, sources close to the matter said on Monday, dashing bankers' hopes for a rare deal on the barren European M&A scene.

One source said there had been "a pause" in negotiations between Italy's Rovati family and private equity funds interested in Rottapharm.

A second source confirmed the temporary halt, while a third source said talks were ongoing but "the process would be long ... and slow."

The company had no comment.

Rottapharm founder Luigi Rovati put a stake in his company up for sale earlier this year, looking for a valuation of about 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion).

Despite turmoil in the euro zone and in Italy in particular, the sale attracted widespread private equity interest.

In comments published in CorrierEconomia on Monday, Rottapharm Managing Director Luca Rovati said the company "was looking for a financial partner that could support its growth strategy on international markets."

However, "if we are not fully satisfied with any of the partners we are currently talking to, we won't proceed with any transaction," he said.

Rovati said the family was also looking to float the company in the near future.

Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported last week talks were gathering pace between the Rovatis and U.S. private equity fund Avista Capital Partners.

Rottapharm reported sales of 585.8 million euros in 2010, with core earnings of 170 million euros. ($1 = 0.7665 euros) (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)