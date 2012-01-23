MILAN Jan 23 Talks aimed at bringing a
new investor into family-owned Italian pharmaceutical group
Rottapharm-Madaus have stalled, sources close to the matter said
on Monday, dashing bankers' hopes for a rare deal on the barren
European M&A scene.
One source said there had been "a pause" in negotiations
between Italy's Rovati family and private equity funds
interested in Rottapharm.
A second source confirmed the temporary halt, while a third
source said talks were ongoing but "the process would be long
... and slow."
The company had no comment.
Rottapharm founder Luigi Rovati put a stake in his company
up for sale earlier this year, looking for a valuation of about
2 billion euros ($2.6 billion).
Despite turmoil in the euro zone and in Italy in particular,
the sale attracted widespread private equity interest.
In comments published in CorrierEconomia on Monday,
Rottapharm Managing Director Luca Rovati said the company "was
looking for a financial partner that could support its growth
strategy on international markets."
However, "if we are not fully satisfied with any of the
partners we are currently talking to, we won't proceed with any
transaction," he said.
Rovati said the family was also looking to float the company
in the near future.
Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported last week
talks were gathering pace between the Rovatis and U.S. private
equity fund Avista Capital Partners.
Rottapharm reported sales of 585.8 million euros in 2010,
with core earnings of 170 million euros.
($1 = 0.7665 euros)
