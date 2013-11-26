BRIEF-Sunwah International announces extension of revolving loan term
TRIESTE Italy Nov 26 A number of Italian and Russian firms in the energy, financial and industrials sectors have signed commercial deals during a bilateral meeting between the two countries, the Italy and Russia Business Forum said in a statement on Tuesday.
The statement listed deals signed by Italian energy companies Eni and Enel with Rosneft and between Russian bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) and Italy's Mediobanca, without giving details.
Another agreement was made between Italy's UBI Banca and Russia's Transcapital bank.
A source close to the matter later said the deal involving Enel concerned cooperation in the gas sector in North Africa and Latin America.
Also involved in the agreements are Italy's UniCredit , the country's largest bank by assets, cable maker Prysmian, tyre manufacturer Pirelli and shipbuilder Fincantieri. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Gordhan says not recalled, "just asked to come back" (Adds London fund managers on Gordhan meetings)
NEW YORK, March 27 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $26 billion of two-year notes at a yield of 1.261 percent, the highest at an two-year auction since December, Treasury data showed.