TRIESTE Italy Nov 26 A number of Italian and Russian firms in the energy, financial and industrials sectors have signed commercial deals during a bilateral meeting between the two countries, the Italy and Russia Business Forum said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement listed deals signed by Italian energy companies Eni and Enel with Rosneft and between Russian bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) and Italy's Mediobanca, without giving details.

Another agreement was made between Italy's UBI Banca and Russia's Transcapital bank.

A source close to the matter later said the deal involving Enel concerned cooperation in the gas sector in North Africa and Latin America.

Also involved in the agreements are Italy's UniCredit , the country's largest bank by assets, cable maker Prysmian, tyre manufacturer Pirelli and shipbuilder Fincantieri.