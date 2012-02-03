MILAN Feb 3 Italy, a major European consumer of Russian gas, has cut is estimate of gas flows from Russia to 75.7 million cubic metres on Friday, a 29 percent shorfall compared to the 107.0 mcm requested, data from gas transmission operator Snam group showed.

Italy has raised gas requests from Russia and Algeria, another major supplier, since the temperature dropped sharply this week. Gas flows from Russia to Italy have come below requested volumes since Tuesday as cold weather in Europe has boosted demand for gas across the continent. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)