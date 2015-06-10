(Repeats story that ran overnight; no change in text.)
* Putin visits Italy before EU sanctions decision
* Putin to see Renzi and Pope Francis
* Russia says there are differences in EU ranks
By Denis Dyomkin
MOSCOW, June 10 President Vladimir Putin will be
on the lookout for signs of dissent over European Union
sanctions on Russia when he visits Italy on Wednesday, but he is
likely to be disappointed.
The Russian leader is due to meet Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi at the Expo 2015 global fair in Milan, two weeks before
the EU decides whether to extend the economic sanctions imposed
on Moscow after it annexed Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014.
Although Putin can expect a friendly reception, Italy is
unlikely to break ranks, especially after G7 leaders warned at a
summit attended by Renzi that they might step up the sanctions
if violence in Ukraine increases.
But Russia enjoys better relations with Italy than with most
of its EU partners. It regards Rome as a reluctant backer of
sanctions and a leading proponent of dialogue with Moscow.
Reacting to G7 criticism on Monday, the Kremlin said there
were nuances of opinion in the group of industrialised nations,
an apparent reference to Italy, and Moscow has sought to exploit
divisions over the sanctions.
"My Italian partners have always put the interests of Italy,
of the Italian people, first and believed that in order to serve
the interests of their country, including economic and political
interests, they must maintain friendly relations with Russia,"
Putin told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.
Putin - who will also hope for a sympathetic reception in
Vatican City from Pope Francis, who has played a
behind-the-scenes role in discussions on a Palestinian state and
in U.S.-Cuba relations - referred to a "special relationship"
with Rome.
Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni, however, signalled
no change in Italy's stance on Ukraine in a separate interview
with Corriera della Sera.
Underlining what he said was Italy's consistency in
relations with its European and U.S. allies, Gentiloni said:
"Italy has been combining loyalty to its allies with a special
relationship with Russia."
He added that he did not subscribe to Putin's version of
events in Ukraine.
BLAME GAME
Putin blames the crisis on Kiev and the West, which he says
plotted a coup in Ukraine. He denies sending arms and troops to
back pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine, where more than
6,400 people have been killed in just over a year of fighting.
U.S. President Barack Obama, whose country has also punished
Russia with sanctions, puts the blame directly on Putin. He
accused him on Monday of wrecking Russia's economy by trying to
recreate the glories of the Soviet empire.
Putin is making a rare foray onto EU soil since the Ukraine
crisis stoked the worst tension between Moscow and the West
since the Cold War ended, though it is his second trip to Italy
in eight months following a Europe-Asia summit in October.
Putin cemented ties with Hungary during a visit to Budapest
in February, but the former Soviet bloc ally is not expected to
block the extension of sanctions at an EU summit on June 25-26.
A visit in June 2014 to Austria, a longstanding energy
customer for Moscow, was also not followed by splits in the EU.
Putin will be accompanied by business leaders including
Vladimir Dmitriev, head of Russian state development bank VEB,
and Igor Sechin, chief executive of state oil company Rosneft.
The Kremlin announced no plans for major deals to be signed.
(Additional reporting by James MacKenzie in Rome; Editing by
Larry King; Writing by Timothy Heritage)