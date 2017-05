MILAN, June 10 Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a visit to Italy on Wednesday that full implementation of a ceasefire agreement reached in February was vital to ending fighting in east Ukraine.

Russia has dismissed accusations that it is responsible for the failure to end the conflict, saying Kiev is not carrying out its obligations under the deal reached in the Belarussian capital of Minsk. (Reporting by Denis Dymokin and Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)