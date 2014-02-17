ROME Feb 17 Italy's anti-trust authority has fined low-cost airlines Ryanair and easyJet 850,000 euros ($1.2 million) and 200,000 euros respectively for what it said was insufficient transparency in their optional insurance offerings.

It said on Monday that Ryanair had been given 30 days to respond about how it intended to make its optional flight cancellation insurance offers more consumer friendly. It said easyJet already had taken provisions.