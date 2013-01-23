GENOA, Italy Jan 23 A Ryanair flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Italian city of Genoa on Wednesday, after instruments on the Boeing 737-800 signalled possible cabin pressure problems, the airline said.

Two people were taken to hospital for checks after complaining of earache, Ryanair said. They were later discharged.

The flight, en route from Valencia, Spain to Bergamo in northern Italy, landed "normally" in Genoa at 9:50 a.m. (0850 GMT) and passengers were taken the rest of the way by bus, Ryanair said.