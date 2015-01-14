BRIEF-OCBC Bank to acquire National Australia Bank's private wealth business in Singapore and Hong Kong
May 11 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
MILAN Jan 14 Italy's SACE said on Wednesday it had approved a share capital reduction and would reimburse its sole shareholder, state-controlled Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, around 800 million euros ($939 million).
SACE is an insurer, focused on exporting companies in the country. ($1 = 0.8511 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
May 11 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final 'A' rating to Bank of China Ltd. (BOC, A/Stable) Singapore branch's USD600 million floating rate senior unsecured notes due 2020 issued under its USD30 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The final ratings on the notes are in line with the expecte