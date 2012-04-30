ROME, April 30 The Italian government said on Monday it would enact 4.2 billion euros ($5.6 billion) of savings before the end of the year and hopes to avoid a further increase in VAT that had been foreseen for later this year.

Most of the savings would come from cuts in various ministries and public services, a statement released after a cabinet meeting said.

The government said it had named Enrico Bondi as commissioner to oversee the savings drive and rationalise costs.

Bondi is well known in the Italian and European business community because he ran the Italian food giant Parmalat after one of Italy's most spectacular corporate crises in 2003.

He is known as an efficiency-obsessed manager who shuns limousines for a plain car.

As part of the budget, VAT was to have increased by two percentage points to 23 percent at the upper end by the end of year.

Prime Minister Mario Monti told a news conference after the cabinet meeting that avoiding the VAT hike was "by no means certain" but that the government hoped it could be avoided by putting the savings into practice.