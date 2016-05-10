BARI, Italy May 10 Italian police on Tuesday
arrested two people as part of an investigation into a militant
cell suspected of planning attacks in Rome and London, an
investigative source said on Tuesday.
The cell had been established in Puglia, in southeastern
Italy, "to carry out violent attacks with the purpose of
international terrorism, in Italy and abroad", the arrest
warrant read.
In all, the warrant calls for the arrest of five people,
four Afghans and a Pakistani, three of whom are still at large.
They are all officially resident near Bari, the main city in
Puglia, but two are currently in Afghanistan, the source said.
Three of the suspects are accused of international terrorism
and two of aiding illegal immigration.
Italy has not suffered deadly Islamist attacks like those in
France and Belgium, but a number of people have been arrested on
suspicion of planning assaults.
The group, whose members were arrested in Bari, are
suspected of acting as a local unit or providing logistical
support to an international organisation linked to Islamic
State, investigators wrote in the arrest order.
The organisation was also active in France and Belgium, the
order said. Their plans to attack focused on Rome and London.
Police confiscated the suspects' phones, on which they found
footage of presumed targets including airports, ports, shopping
centres and hotels. Investigators also found recordings of
prayers and images of weapons and mutilated U.S. soldiers.
