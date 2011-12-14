ROME Dec 14 A session of the Italian Senate was suspended during a speech by Prime Minister Mario Monti on Wednesday after raucous protests against his austerity programme by members of the opposition Northern League.

Monti was briefing the upper house on last week's European summit, whose decisions on strengthening fiscal discipline have failed to impress markets.

He said the summit's decisions on a firewall to protect vulnerable nations in the euro zone debt crisis were significant but had fallen short of Italy's expectations.

The Senate speaker suspended the session shortly afterwards because of repeated loud heckling by senators from the devolutionist Northern League, who refused his orders to stay silent.

The League legislators, including their floor leader, held up placards against the government's austerity measures reading "This is not a budget but a hold-up" and "No more taxes".