* Consumer morale falls after government formed
* Sentiment on economy worsens sharply
* Letta government's approval rating falls further
By Gavin Jones
ROME, May 24 Italian consumer morale fell
unexpectedly in May despite the tax-cutting promises of a new
government whose approval ratings are already sliding.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta took office last month at the
head of a left-right coalition which is bickering on a daily
basis and its problems were underlined by the marked decline in
sentiment on the economy.
Statistics office ISTAT's consumer confidence index, the
first to be conducted since the government was formed, slid to
85.9 in May from 86.3.
The fall in morale reversed a rise in April and left the
index close to record lows, offering little prospect of a near
term exit from Italy's longest post-war recession.
Letta has suspended a hated housing tax that was due to be
paid in June and promised to cut labour taxes. He says he will
tackle youth unemployment of above 38 percent and lobby the
European Union for more growth-oriented policies. But Italians
appear unimpressed.
The government's approval rating has fallen to just 31
percent from 43 percent three weeks ago, according to a poll
published on Friday by the SWG agency.
Another survey released on Friday by the IPR agency gave
Letta a personal approval rating of 45 percent.
That was down three points from April 30 and far lower than
the ratings of any of the previous three prime ministers, Mario
Monti, Silvio Berlusconi and Romano Prodi, after one month in
office. Monti had an approval rating of 62 percent.
Consumer spending has long been a weak spot in the
Italian economy, which has been the most sluggish in the
euro zone for at least a decade.
Retail sales in March - the most recent data available -
fell for a fourth consecutive month and were down an unadjusted
3 percent from the year earlier, indicating a marked contraction
in real or inflation-adjusted terms.
Letta is trying to find financial resources to avoid a
planned increase in sales tax, due to take effect in July, which
would weigh even more on demand for goods.
ISTAT reported this week that people living in families
considered to be seriously deprived have doubled in the past two
years to 8.6 million, or about 14 percent of the population.
The euro zone's third largest economy has contracted for
seven straight quarters since the middle of 2011. The
International Monetary Fund expects gross domestic product to
fall 1.5 percent this year after last year's decline of 2.4
percent, and post a weak recovery of 0.5 percent in 2014.
ISTAT's consumer confidence survey showed the sub-index
measuring sentiment on the economy fell to 70.5 from 73.3 while
sentiment on personal finances rose to 92.0 from 90.5.
The future outlook index, incorporating both the
economic situation and personal finances, slipped to 80.6 from
80.8, while the current situation index was stable at 90.1.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)