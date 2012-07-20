ROME, July 20 Italy's constitutional court
struck down part of a government decree passed last year aimed
at opening up local water and utilities services to more
competition, according to a statement on Friday.
According to the court, provisions in a financial decree
passed in August by the government of former Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi, were unconstitutional.
The decree provided for local authorities to examine "the
feasibility of a competitive management of local public
services" and said that "all economic activities should be
liberalised in a manner remaining consistent with the
characteristics of universal accessibility to services".
The decree followed an overwhelming rejection of plans to
privatise local water and other services in a referendum in
June.
The ruling was passed on July 17 and made public on Friday.
(Reporting By Paolo Biondi and Giuseppe Fonte)