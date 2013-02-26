BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment enters into Investment Agreement
* Entered into investment agreement with Kailong Real Estate and Hengda Real Estate
MILAN Feb 26 The Italian stock market extended early losses to be down nearly 5 percent on Tuesday after an inconclusive result in Italy's parliamentary elections raised fears of a political stalemate that could re-ignite the euro zone debt crisis.
Banking stocks, which had earlier failed to open for excessive losses, started trading deeply into the red, dragging the whole blue-chip index lower.
The country's two largest lenders, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, fell 8 percent and 7 percent respectively while insurer Generali shed 6 percent.
NEW YORK, May 31 Puerto Rico's government will pay about $2 billion a year to ensure continued payouts to beneficiaries of the U.S. territory's impoverished pensions, Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Wednesday.