U.S. actress Sharon Stone attends an auction at a charity dinner for The Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) during Milan's Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/ Paolo Bona

MILAN U.S. actress Sharon Stone bounced back from a hospital admission at Milan fashion week to chair a star-studded fundraising gala on Saturday.

Stone, 55, was admitted to hospital with a migraine after attending a runway show by Italian fashion house Fendi on Friday, raising questions over whether she could chair the Saturday AIDS research fundraiser as planned.

The "Basic Instinct" star suffered a health scare in 2001 when she was hospitalised for a brain aneurysm - bleeding in the brain that can cause stroke - after suffering severe headaches.

Dressed in a deeply plunged long black draped dress, the actress smiled at cameras and reassured reporters outside the event about her condition.

"Thank you. I feel fine and I'm good and I've got a clean bill of health and I'm happy to be here," Stone told Reuters Television.

"I'm totally happy to be here for something so meaningful to me."

The American Foundation for AIDS Research said in a statement: "She was examined and given a clean bill of health. And as she said, wild horses couldn't keep her away."

The gala was attended by Italian designers Silvia Venturini Fendi and Roberto Cavalli and Fiat FIAT.MI heir Lapo Elkann. It featured performances by DJ Mark Ronson and rapper Theophilus London.

