By Antonella Ciancio
| MILAN, Sept 22
MILAN, Sept 22 U.S. actress Sharon Stone bounced
back from a hospital admission at Milan fashion week to chair a
star-studded fundraising gala on Saturday.
Stone, 55, was admitted to hospital with a migraine after
attending a runway show by Italian fashion house Fendi on
Friday, raising questions over whether she could chair the
Saturday AIDS research fundraiser as planned.
The "Basic Instinct" star suffered a health scare in 2001
when she was hospitalised for a brain aneurysm - bleeding in the
brain that can cause stroke - after suffering severe headaches.
Dressed in a deeply plunged long black draped dress, the
actress smiled at cameras and reassured reporters outside the
event about her condition.
"Thank you. I feel fine and I'm good and I've got a clean
bill of health and I'm happy to be here," Stone told Reuters
Television.
"I'm totally happy to be here for something so meaningful to
me."
The American Foundation for AIDS Research said in a
statement: "She was examined and given a clean bill of health.
And as she said, wild horses couldn't keep her away."
The gala was attended by Italian designers Silvia Venturini
Fendi and Roberto Cavalli and Fiat heir Lapo Elkann.
It featured performances by DJ Mark Ronson and rapper Theophilus
London.
(Writing by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Sophie Hares)