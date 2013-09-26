ROME, Sept 26 Divers on Thursday found what they
believe to be the last two missing bodies from the sea where the
Costa Concordia cruise liner sank last year off the Italian
island of Giglio.
The huge ship was carrying more than 4,000 holidaymakers and
crew when it capsized after striking rocks on Jan. 13, 2012,
killing 32 people, including two whose bodies were not
recovered.
The head of the civil protection agency Franco Gabrielli
told reporters the remains discovered on Thursday were
"absolutely consistent" with the two missing people, an Indian
man and an Italian woman.
However, their identities could be definitively confirmed
only after DNA testing, he added.
After lying on its side in shallow water ever since
capsizing, the Costa Concordia was hauled upright last week in a
complicated 19-hour salvage operation.
Recovering the submerged bodies after 20 months under the
weight of the 114,500 tonne vessel was "almost a miracle,"
Gabrielli said.
It is due to be towed away from the Mediterranean holiday
island, probably by next spring, and eventually broken up into
scrap.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)