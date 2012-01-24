GIGLIO, Italy Jan 24 Divers recovered the body of an elderly woman on Tuesday on the third deck of the cruise ship Costa Concordia, bringing the number of bodies recovered to 16, officials said.

The ship hit an undersea rock close to Giglio island off western Italy on Jan. 13 and now rests half submerged near the port. No further details about the woman were immediately available.

