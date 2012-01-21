GIGLIO Jan 21 The body of a woman was found on board Italy's capsized Costa Concordia cruise ship on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to at least 12 people, a spokesman for the rescue workers said.

Twenty people are still unaccounted for.

The liner struck a rock and capsized on Jan. 13 off Tuscany's Giglio island. (Reporting By Antonella Cinelli; editing by David Stamp)