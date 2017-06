PORTO SANTO STEFANO, Italy Jan 14 The captain of the Italian cruise liner that ran aground off Italy was arrested on suspicion of multiple manslaughter, causing a shipwreck and abandoning ship, police said on Saturday.

Police said the captain, Francesco Schettino, was taken to a jail in the provincial capital Grosseto to await questioning by a magistrate. (Reporting By Gavin Jones, Writing by Philip Pullella; Editing by Myra MacDonald)