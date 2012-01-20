By Laura Viggiano
| META DI SORRENTO, Italy
META DI SORRENTO, Italy Jan 20 Francesco
Schettino, the disgraced captain of the doomed Costa Concordia,
is perhaps the most mocked and reviled man in Italy, the subject
of anguished newspaper editorials on the state of the nation and
the butt of jokes around the world.
Holed up under house arrest in his hometown of Meta di
Sorrento, near Naples, he is accused of multiple manslaughter
and abandoning ship before the evacuation of the 4,200
passengers and crew was complete.
A tape of his conversation with a coastguard official who
angrily ordered him to return to his stricken ship has
transfixed Italy, making an instant hero of official Gregorio De
Falco and cementing Schettino's image as a coward.
But in Meta di Sorrento, a picturesque town of about 8,000
that clings to the steep coastal slope and where almost everyone
has some connection with the sea, there is much more sympathy.
"I know him by sight and by reputation. He's always been
serious and capable," said 27-year-old Giovanni Barbato, an
orthodontist, who said many in the town had been deeply offended
at the way Schettino had been portrayed in the press.
"Let's be clear, if he's responsible, it's right that he
accepts his responsibility and based on how he's always behaved,
he will. But we're against this media witchhunt," he said.
"In this town, we're very sensitive to this story and we're
all behind the captain."
Banners reading "Press and television, shame on you!" and
"Captain, don't give up!" have been put up around the town and
there appears to be widespread resentment at his treatment.
Hiding her face behind an umbrella, Schettino's wife
declined to speak to reporters on Friday. Many in the town were
reluctant to be quoted by name but there was no doubt about
where sympathies lay.
"The poor thing, everyone is against him, really against
him. I feel sorry for him," said one resident, who declined to
give her name.
TRAINING
Schettino's employers Costa Cruises have suspended him from
duty and declared themselves an "injured party" in the case,
which many industry experts believe will end up as the biggest
maritime insurance loss in history.
Schettino joined Costa Cruises in 2002 as an officer
responsible for safety and was promoted to captain in 2006 after
serving as deputy commander.
"Like all captains in the fleet, he has taken part in
continuous training and preparation programmes and has passed
all tests of his suitability for the position," Costa said in a
statement.
Under the terms of his arrest, Schettino cannot talk to
anyone apart from his legal team and close family but his lawyer
said on Friday he was prepared to accept his share of
responsibility.
Costa, which blames him squarely for the disaster, says he
was always well regarded as a competent officer although chief
executive Pier Luigi Foschi told the Corriere della Sera
newspaper that he had "some little character problems".
"He was considered to be a bit hard towards his colleagues.
He liked to be noticed," he said.
Documents from his hearing with a judge suggest he was
overwhelmed by the disaster when the ship, carrying more than
4,000 passengers and crew, ran into rocks off the Tuscan island
of Giglio.
They describe him abandoning ship and watching "in a state
of complete inertia" as the huge vessel keeled over on its side
and his crew, most of them service staff and entertainers rather
than sailors, struggled to coordinate the evacuation.
The judicial inquiry is only just beginning and doubts have
already been raised about whether he was the only one
responsible or whether Costa's own systems could also be
faulted.
"If he's at fault, that will be cleared up and he'll pay.
But like this, going through it every day and dragging his
family into it, is too much," said a neighbour, who gave his
name only as Salvatore.