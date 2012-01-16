ROME Jan 16 Italian cave-rescue divers
are racing against time to find survivors in the debris-filled
carcass of the capsized Costa Concordia ship, once a floating
city with a maze of halls, cabins, restaurants, casinos and
theatres.
The rear restaurant alone occupies three different floors,
and rescuers say they constantly have to dodge moving debris.
"This isn't an easy mission on such a big and complex ship,"
said Giuseppe Minciotti, director of the Italian school for cave
divers and head of a rescue unit from Vicenza.
"There are lots of things moving around down there --
furniture, beds, cupboards. It is very dangerous and we have to
be very careful," Minciotti told Reuters television in an
interview on a ferry taking him back to the island of Giglio.
Speleologists, as they are known, are used to diving in dark
and enclosed spaces. The ship's hallways, cabins and dining
rooms are similar to caves -- but caves do not have floating
furniture or doors that may be jammed shut.
After pulling out three survivors on Sunday, two-man teams
of speleologists on Monday explored the wreck, half-submerged
and resting on its starboard side.
The divers wear wetsuits reinforced with Kevlar -- the same
material used to make bullet-proof vests -- and have a guide
line to open water, just as they do when exploring caves.
Choppy seas caused the huge ship to slip on the rocky slope
on Monday, forcing a two-hour suspension of rescue operations.
"The divers are inside and they're in very grave danger
because if the ship were to shift while they were inside, it
would be exceedingly dangerous," said Environment Minister
Corrado Clini.
Most of the part of the ship that is still above water has
already been searched, according to Luciano Roncalli, a
firefighter in the squad coordinating the search and rescue
efforts.
They divers hope to find survivors living in air pockets in
the submerged areas. They will also carry out the grim task of
locating corpses of those not rescued in time.
Officials on Monday decided not to allow night diving
because of the bad weather, and the ships' teetering along the
slope of undersea rock.
The weather is forecast to worsen, with a high-sea warning
for Thursday.
