* Many more entertainers, caterers than seamen
* Panic after collision, confusion over evacuation
* Company says crew fully trained
By Stephen Jewkes and Silvia Aloisi
MILAN, Jan 17 The doomed Italian liner
which capsized off the coast of Italy was less a ship than a
seaborne version of a Las Vegas hotel and most of the
1,023-strong crew were there to run the bars, swimming pools,
theatres and casino.
A mixed group of around 40 nationalities with Filipino and
Peruvian waiters, English dancers and Spanish musicians, at
least two thirds of the crew were aboard to entertain and take
care of the passengers, heavily outnumbering qualified seamen.
On a normal quiet cruise around the Mediterranean, that may
not be a problem, but it seems to have added to the chaos when
the huge Costa Concordia ran aground off the island of Giglio.
"It seems from all the indications that the vast majority of
the crew were the equivalent of hotel staff and not sufficiently
trained in seamanship skills," said John Dalby, chief executive
with specialists Marine Risk Management (MRM).
When a loud bang was heard as passengers sat down to dinner
on Friday night and the multi-storey super-liner began to list
heavily, panic erupted and a babble of different languages among
the multinational passengers and crew made the rescue more
difficult.
"There was total confusion and then mounting panic as the
ship tipped further on to its side," said Mario Pellegrini, the
deputy mayor of Giglio, who went out on a small boat to offer
advice on the best way to get people on to the island.
"I found no officers on board, not only the captain but also
no officers, and the rest of the personnel were all Asian and
spoke no Italian and also very little English," he said.
"They were very willing to help but also very agitated. It
was very disorganised and left me with an awful impression."
HOURS OF CONFUSION
Passengers have complained that they were left for hours
waiting in lifeboats, stairwells and assembly points with no
information before the order to evacuate was given.
"We asked for information and all they said was, don't
worry, don't worry, everything is under control," Concordia
passenger Patrizia Perilli said.
"We could hear the Italian personnel talking in code on the
interphone but the staff around us didn't speak any Italian,"
Many praised individual crew members, who tried their best
to reassure frightened passengers but said there was a clear
lack of direction from the ship's officers.
"It was quite surreal, the contrast between the smiles and
jokes of the miniclub (playgroup) staff and the ghastly look in
the eyes of the children," said Luciano Castro, 48, as he
recounted the efforts of child minders in red clown noses to
keep infants calm.
Francesco Schettino, the captain of the ship, is in jail,
accused of running the ship aground by going far too close to
shore. He faces charges of manslaughter and abandoning ship,
leaving the evacuation to the rest of the crew.
An Italian newspaper published what it said was an audio
recording of a coast guard trying, and failing, to persuade
Schettino to go back on to the ship and help passengers.
Many individual crew members however insist that they
prevented a much worse disaster.
"If we hadn't been trained and if we weren't ready or
capable, there would have been a thousand dead," said Sergio
Iurio, 39, an officer on the ship's electrical systems.
"We heard passengers complaining that the cooks were manning
the lifeboats. Well, the kitchen crew and the waiters were
trained to run the lifeboats. They were doing their duty."
Costa Crociere, the Italian unit of Carnival Corp,
the world's largest cruiseship operator, says errors by the
captain appear to have been the cause of the accident but the
group's head said the rest of the crew behaved "like heroes".
"Our own judgement, in this particular case is that the crew
performed very, very well and we have to thank them again. They
were able to evacuate in two hours' time 4,200 people under very
severe circumstances," Foschi said.
SIZE COUNTS
The changing face of the global cruise-liner industry has
led to the introduction of liners with ever more space, comfort
and entertainment to create scale economies.
But as the economic crisis has bitten, operators have had to
slash costs, with fares for a one week cruise on the Costa
Concordia as low as 500 euros and growing pressure to make up
for costs in other areas, including staff.
"In a ship like the Costa Concordia, the maritime staff
number 40-50 people, not more. A lot of the services onboard -
cooking, laundry, cleaning, waiters - are outsourced to external
staff recruited through specialised agencies, although they also
have to receive safety training," said a senior Italian shipping
company official who asked not to be named.
Whether this had any impact on the disaster is unclear and
there has been some support for the company's argument that
despite the confusion and delay, the highly difficult nightime
evacuation was achieved with relatively little loss of life.
"It's actually a great result to evacuate 4,000 people and
save practically all of them, with the ship listing heavily at
night after such a delay in issuing orders," said Marco
Mandirola, President of the IBLA, an association representing
tugboat operators and harbour pilots.
"I wouldn't blame the crew. I think they behaved as
professionally as possible. Onboard personnel that aren't part
of the ship's crew do a series of courses but they're not
sailors," he said.
International Maritime Organisation rules require that "from
the point of view of safety of life at sea, all ships shall be
sufficiently and efficiently manned".
In terms of numbers of staff the rules require that
companies "make an assessment of numbers and grades/capacities
in the ship's complement required for its safe operation".
Massimo Maccheroni, a spokesman for Italy's Coastguard, said
the ship's safety documentation was up to date.
Even the service personnel have training in basic safety
procedures and are supposed to have at least basic English to
allow them to communicate with passengers during an emergency,
demonstrate safety equipment and help during evacuations.
"English is the basic language and requested by all
operators. The problem here was probably panic," said Andrea
Francescato, sales manager at on-line cruise agency
Crocierissime.
"If there had been real problems with communication or
training there'd have been a lot more deaths," he said.
Costa says personnel did evacuation drills on their ships
every two weeks, and says all members of the crew have a basic
safety training certificate.
A spokesman for the company said the crew is divided into
teams with specific duties in the event of an evacuation and all
shipboard personnel attend theoretical and practical training
sessions throughout the year.
But as cruise ships become ever bigger and more
sophisticated technology has become more important with
computerised systems taking over much of the safety burden and
crews dependent on what the equipment tells them.
Passengers themselves receive safety briefings and all
passengers are required to follow a computerised emergency drill
course by swiping magnetic cards. If they do not follow the
course they are contacted within 24 hours, Foschi said.
However, passengers on the Concordia who boarded the ship at
the Italian port of Civitavecchia on the day of the accident
said they were not due to receive training until the next day.
Foschi has said evacuation procedures were reviewed in
November by an outside firm and the port authorities and no
faults were found, but the accident will inevitably return the
focus to the quality and training of the crew on giant liners.
"In the immediate future aftermath if there is a higher
emphasis on the inspection of cruise ships, that may be focused
towards the training and qualifications of the navigating crew
and the crew that is assisting with emergency responses," said
Ted Thompson, from the Cruise Lines International Association.