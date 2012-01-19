Relatives of Ricardo Benites, one of the Peruvian crew members of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, await his arrival while holding a picture of him at the airport in Lima, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana

GIGLIO, Italy No deadline has been set for ending the search for missing people on the wreck of an Italian cruise liner that capsized off a Tuscan island, the chief spokesman of the firefighters said on Thursday.

"We have not yet set a deadline, the situation is still evolving," Luca Cari said.

Cari spoke after the head of a diving team on Giglio said rescue workers had a 12-24 hour window to complete the search.

(Reporting By Steve Scherer)