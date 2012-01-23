GIGLIO, Italy Jan 23 Divers on Monday found two more bodies on deck number four of the Costa Concordia, the capsized cruise liner resting half-submerged near the port of Italy's Giglio island, said Franco Gabrielli, head of the civil protection agency.

The bodies "are of two women, and they were found near the Internet cafe on the fourth deck," Gabrielli told reporters. "That brings the total number of bodies found to 15."

The bodies have yet to be removed from the ship and the nationalities of the victims have yet to be determined, he said.