GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech stock selloff goes on; oil prices gain
* Dollar flat ahead of FOMC; UK uncertainty weighs on sterling (Updates quotes, prices, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
GIGLIO, Italy Jan 23 Divers on Monday found two more bodies on deck number four of the Costa Concordia, the capsized cruise liner resting half-submerged near the port of Italy's Giglio island, said Franco Gabrielli, head of the civil protection agency.
The bodies "are of two women, and they were found near the Internet cafe on the fourth deck," Gabrielli told reporters. "That brings the total number of bodies found to 15."
The bodies have yet to be removed from the ship and the nationalities of the victims have yet to be determined, he said.
* Dollar flat ahead of FOMC; UK uncertainty weighs on sterling (Updates quotes, prices, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
LOS ANGELES, June 12 U.S. pop singer Halsey scored her first No.1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with "Hopeless Fountain Kingdom," making her the first solo female artist to top the album chart in 2017, according to data on Monday from Nielsen SoundScan.