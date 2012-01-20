ROME Jan 20 Italy risks its worst
environmental disaster in more than two decades if the 2,400
tonnes of thick fuel in the capsized Costa Concordia pollutes
one of the Mediterranean's most prized and pristine maritime
reserves.
Seven days after the 114,500 tonne liner capsized off the
Tuscan coast, its vast wreck is shifting precariously on an
undersea ledge, threatening to slide further and undermining
plans to pump the oil out safely.
The ship keeled over after striking a rock and is now lying
on its side on a shelf in about 20 metres of water off the
little island of Giglio. Eleven people were killed and 21 are
still unaccounted for.
With hopes of finding any survivors all but gone, experts
warn that beyond the loss of lives, this could turn into Italy's
worst maritime environmental emergency since the sinking of the
Amoco Milford Haven, loaded with 144,000 tonnes of oil, off the
coast of Genoa in 1991.
The clean up of that area was completed in 2008, 17 years
after the accident, and the Haven shipwreck is still on the
seabed, said Luigi Alcaro, head of maritime emergencies at
ISPRA, Italy's government agency for the environment.
"If the Costa Concordia slides further down and the fuel
begins seeping into the water, we could be talking years and
dozens of millions of euros before it can be cleared up," Alcaro
told Reuters.
The amount of fuel on board the Costa Concordia, 2,380
tonnes of heavy diesel fuel and lubricating oil, is comparable
to that carried by a small oil tanker, Environment Minister
Corrado Clini told parliament this week.
The fuel tanks appear to be intact for now.
HIGHLY TOXIC
Clini said even a contained leakage would be highly toxic
for the flora and fauna in the area, a natural maritime park
noted for its clear waters, varied marine life and coral.
The Giglio island is a renowned diving site and the
surrounding archipelago is home to more than 700 botanical and
animal species, including turtles, dolphins and seals.
Alcaro said the most optimistic scenario would be to
stabilise the ship and pump the oil out through a technique
known as "hot tap".
"The oil on the ship is very thick and sticky, so you'd have
to drill a hole in the hulk and warm it up to make it more fluid
and easier to extract," he told Reuters.
"That could be done in about a month for the 13 external
tanks on the ship. There are another 10 tanks inside, and those
are a lot more difficult to reach," he said.
But if the ship slips deeper underwater, it would actually
be better if the tanks ruptured open and the fuel floated up to
the surface, he said.
"There would be panic for a couple of weeks of course but a
'black sea' of fuel would make it visible and easier to recover.
The very worst scenario is having oil slowly leaking out."
He pointed to the precedent of the cruise ship Sea Diamond,
which sank off the Greek island of Santorini in April 2007,
saying oil from the wrecked vessel kept seeping into the water
for three years at the rate of 30 kg a day.
Tourism is the top industry on Giglio and locals are worried
about the potentially devastating impact of pollution.
"If there's a massive fuel spill, we might as well close
everything down, throw away the key and come back in 10 years,"
said Massimiliano Botti, 40, owner of the Porta Via restaurant
along the Giglio quay. "Environmental damage is what concerns us
most. If the oil pollutes the coast, we're ruined."
Giglio's mayor Sergio Ortelli said the recovery of the fuel
was likely to start within the next 48 hours, but the wreck
shifted further on Friday as the weather worsened, forcing a new
suspension in the rescue work.
"We can only hope that the weather remains acceptable, that
efforts to stabilise the wreck continue speedily, and that God
gives us a hand to preserve what many consider a little
Mediterranean paradise," Fulco Pratesi, founder of the
conservation group WWF in Italy, wrote in the Corriere della
Sera newspaper.