By Philip Pullella
ROME, Jan 18 The Coast Guard officer who
ordered the captain of the capsized Italian cruise ship to go
back aboard unwittingly became an instant hero on Wednesday,
credited with saving the national honour on one of its darkest
nights.
Italy has become enthralled with the tale of two captains.
One is Coast Guard Captain Gregorio De Falco, who furiously
ordered the skipper of the Costa Concordia to return to his ship
and oversee the rescue operations.
The other is Captain Francesco Schettino - whom newspapers
have branded a coward for fleeing in the face of adversity and
who is now under house arrest, accused of multiple manslaughter,
causing a shipwreck and abandoning ship.
"Listen Schettino, perhaps you have saved yourself from the
sea but I will make you look very bad. I will make you pay for
this. Go on board (Expletive!)" De Falco yelled at Schettino
during a 4-minute radio exchange made public on Tuesday.
The Italian word De Falco used, "cazzo" in Italian, is
slang for the male sexual organ but it is commonly used to
emphasise something, equivalent to "Go on board, damn it".
The imperative phrase in Italian -- "Vada a bordo, cazzo!"
-- was already on T-shirts by Wednesday morning.
"Thank You, Captain" was the more sedate headline the
country's largest national newspaper, Corriere della Sera, chose
on Wednesday, reflecting the gratitude of Italians who see
Schettino's behaviour as a national embarrassment.
"Two men ... two stories, one who humiliates us, the other
who redeems. Thank you Captain De Falco, our country badly needs
people like you," the Corriere della Sera said.
An editorial in La Stampa said Schettino "filled the
void in the disgrace and lies department left by Berlusconi," a
reference to Italy's scandal-plagued former prime minister.
Another memorable exchange between the two captains,
listened to by millions of Italians since it was made public, is
when De Falco tells Schettino:
"You get back on board! That is an order! There is nothing
else for you to consider. You have sounded the "Abandon Ship". I
am giving the orders now. Get back on board. Is that clear?"
The new "Italian idol" is an unlikely one.
De Falco is 48. He is balding and, in uniform, looks more
like the maitre d' of an exclusive restaurant on the Amalfi
Coast than a swashbuckling heartthrob.
"I'm no hero," De Falco told reporters on Wednesday as he
entered a magistrate's office in the Tuscan city of Grosseto to
give testimony for the investigation.
Judging by the comments on Twitter, Facebook and other
social media, Italians, living in a country many feel is mired
in corruption and economic woe, would beg to disagree.
A tweet from Sofia Rosada said: "It is men like De Falco who
should be governing. Instead we are full of men like Schettino".
Some have even played on the Jesus Christ-Judas Iscariot
comparison, one a saviour, the other a traitor.
Judging from reports that De Falco is usually soft-spoken,
unassuming, and even shy - when he is not faced with a shipwreck
- he would likely reject the acclamation of instant sainthood.
But he may be moved by a tweet from an Italian boy named
Salvatore Garzillo: "The next time someone asks me what I want
to be when I grow up I am going to say: 'a man like De Falco.'"