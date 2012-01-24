By Antonella Cinelli
| GIGLIO, Italy
GIGLIO, Italy Jan 24 Salvage crews began
preparations on Tuesday to pump thousands of tonnes of fuel from
the wreck of the Costa Concordia as the search continued for
bodies, 11 days after the giant Italian cruise liner struck a
rock and capsized.
Fifteen bodies have been recovered and divers are continuing
to search for at least 17 more missing on the 290-metre long
vessel, which lies half-submerged on its side just outside the
tiny island port of Giglio off the Tuscan coast.
Dutch salvage company SMIT brought a barge carrying
defueling equipment alongside the giant hulk as divers worked on
installing external tanks that will be used to hold more than
2,300 tonnes of diesel that must be pumped out of the Concordia.
Navy explosive experts also blasted a hole into the
submerged third deck of the ship to allow divers to continue the
search of the vessel after the bodies of two so-far unidentified
women were found on Tuesday.
"While this operation is underway, rescue efforts are
continuing simultaneously," fire services spokesman Claudio
Chiavacci said.
Authorities have been increasingly concerned at the threat
of an oil spill in the marine reserve where the accident
occurred but work on removing diesel and lubricant oil has been
delayed by the search for survivors and bodies.
Preparations to begin pumping the oil are expected to take
about two days and the actual work of removing the fuel from the
giant liner's 17 fuel tanks will take another 28 days.
Officials dismissed reports that oil had started to leak out
of the ship, saying that monitoring equipment had shown no
significant pollution spreading from the wreck.
As the work on Giglio continued into a second week,
magistrates investigating the accident are expected to extend
their inquiries, with attention increasingly focused on the
ship's operators, Costa Cruises.
The ship's captain, Francesco Schettino has been blamed for
the accident and placed under house arrest, accused of multiple
manslaughter and abandoning ship before the evacuation of more
than 4,200 passengers and crew was complete.
But his lawyer said on Monday that the investigation would
be extended to other officials of Costa, a unit of the world's
largest cruise operator Carnival Corp.
Costa said on Tuesday it had not been notified that it was
under investigation but would cooperate fully with investigators
and had full confidence in magistrates.
In interviews, the company has placed the blame for the
accident squarely on the shoulders of the 51 year-old Schettino,
who told investigators he brought the ship close into shore to
perform a manoeuvre known as a "salute" to the island.
Whether or not such manoeuvres were known about and
encouraged by Costa has been disputed but there are also
questions about when Schettino informed the company of what had
happened after the ship was holed by a rock.
Schettino's lawyer has said his client is ready to assume
his share of responsibility for the accident but he has said he
was in constant touch with Costa's command centre during the
including the evacuation of the ship.