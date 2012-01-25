By Antonella Cinelli
| GIGLIO, Italy
GIGLIO, Italy Jan 25 The captain of the
doomed Italian liner Costa Concordia said he was told by
managers to take his ship close in to shore on the night it ran
aground and capsized, according to bugged conversations leaked
in Italian newspapers.
The daily La Repubblica published transcripts of a
conversation Captain Francesco Schettino had with an unknown
person identified only as Fabrizio in which he implicates an
unnamed manager of the vessel's owners Costa Cruises.
"Fabri ... anyone else in my place wouldn't have been so
nice as to go there because they were breaking my balls, saying
go there, go there," Schettino says in the conversation, taped
while he was being held following his arrest over the incident.
"...the rock was there but it didn't show up in the
instruments I had and I went there ... to satisfy the manager,
go there, go there," he says.
The conversation, in a thick Neapolitan dialect which the
transcription translates into standard Italian, was apparently
taped without the knowledge of Schettino, while he was being
held in custody after the accident. It was posted on the website
of the daily La Repubblica.
A source in the prosecutor's office said that the transcript
was genuine. Schettino's lawyer Bruno Leporatti did not dispute
it but said his client should not be treated as a "scapegoat".
Schettino is currently under house arrest, blamed for
causing the accident by steering too close to shore and accused
of multiple manslaughter and abandoning ship before the
evacuation of more than 4,200 passengers and crew was complete.
At least sixteen people died when the cruise ship struck a
rock which tore a hole in its side and caused it to capsize off
the Tuscan island of Giglio on Jan. 13. Another sixteen people
are still unaccounted for. Six bodies are as yet unidentified.
Divers resumed their search for bodies on Wednesday and will
blast new holes into the ship to open up submerged interior
spaces. Salvage teams are also continuing preparations to pump
more than 2,300 tonnes of diesel fuel from the hulk, an
operation expected to start by Saturday and last about a month.
"I GOT OFF"
Investigators say Schettino steered the 114,500 tonne vessel
to within 150 metres of the shore to perform a manoeuvre known
as a "salute" in which a ship makes a special display by coming
in very close to land.
Whether or not such manoeuvres were tolerated or even
encouraged by the ship's operators is one of the key questions
at issue in the investigation.
In an interview last week, the company's chief executive
said ships sometimes came close to shore but only under safe
conditions. According to reports in the Italian media, the
practice is widespread in the cruise industry.
The transcript published by La Repubblica also suggests that
Schettino abandoned ship soon after realising that the vessel
was listing dangerously, in remarks which appear to contrast
with other versions of how he came to leave the ship.
During his questioning by magistrates, Schettino said he had
fallen into a lifeboat while investigating the state of the
ship, which suffered an electrical blackout after it struck the
rock. In the confusion, he had been unable to return to the
ship.
During the conversation with Fabrizio, he appears to suggest
that he took a conscious decision to abandon the ship.
"When I understood that the ship was listing I got on with
it and got off," he is quoted as saying.
Costa Cruises, a unit of Carnival Corp , the
world's largest cruise ship operator, has blamed the captain and
suspended him.
Neither the company itself or individual executives, apart
from Schettino and the ship's first officer, have been placed
under investigation but Schettino's lawyer has said that the
probe will be extended to other parties.
He has said Schettino is ready to accept his share of
responsibility for the accident but he has says that he kept the
company fully informed of events, including evacuation
procedures, as they unfolded after the initial impact.