ROME Jan 27 Several of Italy's consumer
groups signed an agreement with Costa Cruises to offer about
11,000 euros ($14,500) to each of the more than 3,000 passengers
aboard the Costa Concordia when it hit a rock and capsized near
the Italian island of Giglio on Jan. 13, a statement from the
consumer groups said.
The company has agreed to pay 11,000 euros for items lost
and any psychological damages to each passenger who suffered no
physical injuries. In addition, the cost of the cruise and all
transportation will be covered. Passengers injured while
abandoning the ship will be dealt with individually.
Those who accept the offer must agree to drop all future
legal actions against Costa Cruises, according to the agreement.
Children will receive the same financial settlement as adults,
and passengers will be paid within a week of accepting the
offer.
Codacons, a consumer group that did not sign the agreement,
recommended that passengers not accept it and urged them to
undergo a check to see if they suffered any psychological trauma
as a result of the shipwreck, according to Carlo Rienzi, the
group's president.
Codacons is collecting names to file a class action suit in
Miami against parent company Carnival Plc, requesting
125,000 euros for each passenger.