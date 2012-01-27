* Costa offers 11,000 euros per passenger after shipwreck
* Passengers who accept would be paid within a week
* Passengers would forego future litigation by accepting
offer
By Steve Scherer
ROME, Jan 27 Costa Cruises has offered
11,000 euros ($14,500) in compensation to each of the more than
3,000 passengers aboard its liner that ran aground and capsized
two weeks ago, Italian consumer groups said on Friday.
The offer is an attempt by Costa Cruises to limit the legal
fallout of the accident off the coast of Italy.
Each passenger on the Costa Concordia will also receive a
refund on the cruise and the costs of their return home. The
offer applies to all passengers, whether child or adult, who
suffered no physical injuries.
Injured passengers will be dealt with individually.
Sixteen bodies have been recovered after the 290-metre long
cruise liner, with more than 4,200 passengers and crew on board,
struck a rock near the Tuscan island of Giglio.
The ship's captain, Francesco Schettino, is under house
arrest and is blamed for causing the accident by steering too
close to the island's shore.
Costa Cruises' U.S. parent company Carnival Plc is
already facing legal action for compensation. Those accepting
Friday's offer will have to agree to drop all future litigation,
and receive payment within seven days.
Codacons, a consumer group which did not participate in the
negotiations, is collecting names for a class action suit to be
filed in Miami requesting 125,000 euros for each passenger.
Carlo Rienzi, president of Codacons, said the offer was
insufficient and urged passengers to see a doctor to check
whether they had suffered psychological trauma.
John Arthur Eaves, a U.S. personal injury lawyer, is urging
passengers to file individual lawsuits in the United States.
Eaves represented families of some of those killed when a U.S.
military jet struck and severed cables holding skiers in a cable
car in northern Italy in 1998, killing 20.
"The class action is not the right tool for this case,"
Eaves told Reuters Television. "In this case people need to be
treated like individuals. Everyone in this boat had different
damages."
But Roberto Corbella, head of Italy's association of tour
operators, and who helped Costa negotiate the offer with the
consumer protection groups, urged passengers to accept it.
"Lawsuits have uncertain outcomes, they take a long time,
there are legal costs, and some studies indicate that it's not
at all certain that passengers would get more than the company
is offering," he said.
"DANGEROUS CONDITIONS"
Crew member Gary Lobaton has already filed a lawsuit against
Carnival in a U.S. district court. His lawyers said in his
court filing that he was not aware of the "dangerous conditions"
of the cruise ship until it was too late to abandon it safely.
Keiko Guest, a photographer from Atlanta, was a passenger on
the Concordia and she said she may consider the offer as long as
the equipment she lost was covered by it.
"If they would return my stuff to me alongside this money
offer I'd feel better," she said. "I don't know how appealing it
will be for some people" who lost $10,000 rings.
Passengers have complained the evacuation was chaotic, with
some left waiting in lifeboats for two hours before being able
to leave the ship. Several bodies were found by divers in
submerged evacuation assembly points, wearing life vests.
On Thursday, Italy's top-ranking Coast Guard official, Marco
Brusco, said Schettino lost "a precious hour" which made
evacuating the ship more difficult.
Had the order been given earlier "the lifeboats could have
been launched calmly, people could have been reassured", Brusco
said in Senate testimony.
As divers searched the submerged parts of the ship, Dutch
salvage team SMIT finalised preparations to remove fuel from its
tanks.
"We could finish today the process of inserting valves on
six tanks," said a spokesman for the civil protection agency,
which is in charge of operations. That would open the way for
fuel removal to begin on Saturday or Sunday.
Many other toxic materials are still onboard the Concordia,
including a tonne of chlorine to disinfect pools, insecticides,
and detergents, according to a list of products distributed by
Italian officials.