* At least 25 killed when ship capsized off Tuscany on Jan.
13
* Prosecutors accuse captain Schettino of causing accident
* Eight other Costa officers, executives under investigation
By Silvia Aloisi
GROSSETO, Italy, March 3 Survivors and
relatives of victims of the Costa Concordia shipwreck clamoured
for truth at a pre-trial hearing in Italy on Saturday, with some
still waiting for identification of the remains of their loved
ones 1-1/2 months after the disaster.
The giant cruise liner capsized off the Tuscan island of
Giglio after hitting a rock on Jan. 13, killing at least 25
people. Seven people are still unaccounted for, and eight of the
bodies found have yet to be identified.
Prosecutors have accused captain Francesco Schettino of
causing the accident by bringing the multi-storey Costa
Concordia, which was carrying more than 4,200 passengers and
crew, too close to the shore.
Eight other officers and executives of the ship's owner,
Costa Cruises, are also under investigation.
"We want to know the truth, what happened, and what we are
supposed to do now. That's all we are asking," said Hilaire
Blemand, a French national whose 25-year-old son Michael was
onboard the ship with his girlfriend Mylene Litzler, 23.
Both are still reported missing.
"It's been too long already, it's been six weeks," he said
at the theatre in the Tuscan city of Grosseto that has been
turned into a makeshift courtroom.
The theatre is expected to accommodate hundreds of victims'
relatives, survivors and lawyers for all sides, but is not open
to the general public or media.
Fighting back tears at his side, Mylene's mother Brigitte
Litzler said her anguish had deepened after identification of
the bodies was suspended at the request of the lawyer for one of
the ship's officers under investigation. He argued forensic
experts from the defence team should be part of the process.
"It's like they have killed them a second time," Litzler
said. "We are dead inside already, they have killed our kids so
we are dead, too. But we won't give up, we will keep returning
until we have them back."
Schettino, who is under arrest in his home in Meta di
Sorrento, near Naples, did not turn up for the hearing. His
lawyer, Bruno Leporatti, said he could have been in danger had
he decided to attend.
The captain "is a man who has feelings, who is pained over
what happened. He feels pain for the victims," Leporatti told
Reuters Television.
His presence at the hearing would have been "unnecessary and
perhaps with this climate that has been created around him, also
a little dangerous for him," Leporatti said.
Schettino is accused of a string of charges including
multiple manslaughter and abandoning the 114,500-tonne liner
before the evacuation of all passengers and crew.
"I don't think he has got the guts to show up in front of
all the passengers whom he put through all that fear," Adriano
Bertaglia, a survivor participating in a class action suit
against the company, told Reuters in front of the theatre.
"NO-ONE SHOULD HAVE DIED"
The hearing comes after 627 passengers disembarked in the
Seychelles on Thursday from another Costa liner, the Costa
Allegra, which had to be towed for three days by a French
fishing boat in the Indian Ocean after a fire knocked out its
engines.
Schettino has acknowledged bringing the Costa Concordia to
within a stone's throw of shore in a display manoeuvre known as
a "salute" to islanders, but he has said he should not be the
only one blamed for the tragedy.
Passengers who managed to escape from the listing ship said
they wanted to know why the evacuation order was delayed for
more than an hour after the ship struck a rock that tore a large
gash in the hull.
"It's not for me to judge, but no-one should have died that
evening, why did they wait for so long?" asked Sergio Amarotto,
who was aboard with his wife, two cousins and some friends.
"Schettino did something absurd by bringing the ship so
close to the shore, and then he kept telling lies, one after the
other. But I want to know whether the managers of Costa are also
responsible."
Among those under investigation are the vice president of
Costa, Manfred Ursprunger, and the head of its crisis unit,
Roberto Ferrarini, with whom Schettino was in contact during the
evacuation.
The company, a unit of the world's largest cruise operator,
Carnival Corp , has blamed Schettino for the
accident.
At the hearing in Grosseto, judges will order tests on the
black box recorders from the ship.
(Additional reporting by Reuters Television and Silvia
Ognibene; Editing by Sophie Hares)