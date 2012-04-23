ROME, April 23 Pirates who hijacked the Italian chemical tanker Enrico Ievoli off the coast of Oman late last year have released the 16,631 tonne vessel and its crew, Italy's foreign ministry said on Monday.

The vessel, with a crew of six Italians, five Ukrainians and seven Indians, was seized in the Arabian Sea during the early hours of Dec. 27. (Reporting By James Mackenzie; Editing by Mark Heinrich)