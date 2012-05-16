ROME May 16 Italy's top appeals court ruled on
Wednesday that Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa
Concordia, was unfit to command the cruise liner which ran
aground and capsized off the Tuscan island of Giglio in January,
causing at least 30 deaths.
In a written explanation of its decision to maintain a house
arrest order against Schettino, the Court of Cassation said he
had shown "little resilience in performing command functions or
in handling responsibility for the safety of persons under his
care."
Schettino has been accused of wrecking the 114,500 tonne
liner by bringing it too close to shore, where a rocky ledge
tore a gash in its side and made it keel over and sink.
Investigators also accuse Schettino of delaying evacuation
and losing control of the operation, during which he abandoned
ship before all 4,200 passengers and crew had been taken off the
vessel.
He has been charged with multiple manslaughter, causing the
accident and abandoning ship prematurely. A pre-trial hearing
was held in Grosseto, near Florence, in March.
The Court of Cassation said Schettino had shown himself
unable to manage a crisis and to ensure the safety of his
passengers and crew and said there would be a risk of a repeat
of the disaster if he were given a command again.
That part of the ruling justified the decision to keep
Schettino under house arrest at his home in Meta di Sorrento,
near Naples in southern Italy, as a concrete danger of a
recurrence must be shown for the arrest order to be upheld.
Thirty bodies were recovered and two are missing. The wreck
lies on its side in some 20 metres of water within a stone's
throw of the picturesque island port.
Salvage experts are expected to stabilise the wreck by
August and then refloat it and remove it from the marine natural
park off the Tuscan coast where it sank.