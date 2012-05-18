* Work on refloat to start in days, last a year
* Ship to be straightened, floated, towed and broken up
By Catherine Hornby
ROME, May 18 Salvage crews will employ huge
cranes and air tanks to refloat the half-submerged Costa
Concordia cruise liner in the largest ever operation of its
kind, according to a plan unveiled on Friday.
Estimated to cost at least $300 million, the work is
expected to begin within a few days and last about a year, said
the ship's operator Costa Cruises, owned by Carnival Corp & Plc.
The 290-metre-long (951 feet) cruise liner capsized off the
Tuscan island of Giglio after hitting rocks on Jan. 13. At least
30 people died and two are still unaccounted for.
Its captain Francesco Schettino has been accused of wrecking
the ship after he brought it too close to shore and faces
charges of multiple manslaughter and abandoning ship before all
4,200 passengers and crew were rescued.
Representatives of Titan Salvage of the United States and
Italian firm Micoperi, who have been chosen to handle the
removal, told a news conference they were confident the plans
would succeed even though they have never been tested on a ship
this size.
"This will be the largest refloat in history but we think
it's entirely possible," said Richard Habib, president of Titan
Salvage, owned by U.S. group Crowley Maritime Corp.
The head of Italy's Civil Protection Agency, Franco
Gabrielli, said the ship would be stabilised by the end of
August to prevent it from shifting down a rocky ledge and
plunging into the deep waters of the surrounding marine reserve.
Two cranes attached to a underwater platform beside the
114,5000 tonne vessel will pull it upright, along with big
water-filled tanks that will be fitted on the part above water.
Once upright, tanks will be fitted to the other side of the
hull and then all the tanks will be emptied and filled with air
to refloat the huge liner.
Micoperi manager Silvio Bartolotti said the ship would be
refloated by February 2013.
It will then be towed to an Italian port and broken up. The
port of Livorno may be chosen in order to compensate the Tuscany
region by creating jobs, regional president Enrico Rossi said.
Some 2,300 tonnes of fuel were removed in March, averting an
environmental disaster.
Costa Cruises president Gianni Onorato said protection of
the environment during the salvage operation and guarantees for
the local tourist industry would be key priorities.
Once the ship is towed away, the seabed will be cleaned of
debris and work will be undertaken to restore marine flora.