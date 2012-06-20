* Heavylift barge moved next to massive liner
* Radar, swimming pool slide, funnel being removed
* Refloat set to be biggest of its kind
By Cristiano Corvino
ROME, June 20 Salvage crews began preliminary
work this week on preparations to refloat the half-submerged
Costa Concordia cruise liner in what is set to be the biggest
ever operation of its kind.
A barge has moved next to the liner and the ship's radar has
been removed from the upper deck. The swimming pool slide and
the large yellow funnel will be taken off in coming weeks,
salvage workers and local officials said.
The 290-metre-long (951 feet) cruise liner, operated by
Carnival Corp's Costa Cruises unit, capsized off
the Tuscan island of Giglio after hitting rocks on Jan. 13. At
least 30 people died and two are still unaccounted for.
"The preliminary work has begun before the ship is
stabilised, which will happen in the next few months," Mayor of
Giglio, Sergio Ortelli, said on Wednesday.
U.S. firm Titan Salvage, owned by Crowley Maritime Corp
, and Italian firm Micoperi are handling the refloat
and removal of the ship, which is set to cost at least $300
million and last about a year.
The vessel is expected to be stabilised by the end of August
to prevent it shifting down the rocky ledge it is resting on and
plunging into the deep waters of the surrounding marine reserve.
Two cranes attached to an underwater platform beside the
114,500 tonne ship will then pull it upright, helped by the
weight of big water-filled tanks that will be fitted on the part
of the ship above water.
Once upright, more tanks will be fitted to the other side of
the hull. They will then be emptied and filled with air to
refloat the huge liner, which will be towed to an Italian port
and broken up.
The ship's owner has said guarantees for the local tourist
industry and protection of the environment during the salvage
operation will be key priorities.