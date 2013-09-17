GIGLIO, Italy, Sept 17 Salvage crews completed raising the wrecked Costa Concordia cruise liner on Tuesday, officials said after a 19-hour long operation on the Italian island of Giglio ended in the early hours of the morning.

One of the most complex and expensive maritime salvage operations ever attempted saw the 114,500-ton ship pulled upright by a series of huge jacks and cables and set on an artificial platform drilled into the rocky sea bed.

"The ship has been settled on to its platforms," Franco Gabrielli, the head of Italy's Civil Protection Authority said. ($1 = 0.7489 euros) (Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by David Brunnstrom)