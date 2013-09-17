GIGLIO, Italy, Sept 17 Salvage crews completed
raising the wrecked Costa Concordia cruise liner on Tuesday,
officials said after a 19-hour long operation on the Italian
island of Giglio ended in the early hours of the morning.
One of the most complex and expensive maritime salvage
operations ever attempted saw the 114,500-ton ship pulled
upright by a series of huge jacks and cables and set on an
artificial platform drilled into the rocky sea bed.
"The ship has been settled on to its platforms," Franco
Gabrielli, the head of Italy's Civil Protection Authority said.
($1 = 0.7489 euros)
