* Former captain guilty of manslaughter, causing shipwreck
* Schettino, cruise company must pay compensation to
passengers
* Prosecutors had sought jail sentence of 26 years
* Schettino will not go to jail before appeals process
exhausted
By Silvia Ognibene and Isla Binnie
GROSSETO, Italy, Feb 11 The former captain of
the Costa Concordia cruise liner was sentenced to 16 years in
prison on Wednesday for his role in the 2012 shipwreck, which
killed 32 people off the Tuscan holiday island of Giglio.
Francesco Schettino was commanding the vessel, a floating
hotel as long as three football pitches, when it hit rocks off
the island, tearing a hole in its side.
A court in the town of Grosseto found him guilty of multiple
manslaughter, causing a shipwreck and abandoning his passengers
in one of the highest-profile shipping disasters in recent
years.
However the judges rejected a request that Schettino begin
his sentence immediately. They ruled instead that would not go
to prison until the appeals process is completed, which can take
years.
The captain wept during his final testimony on Wednesday but
did not return to the court to hear the verdict.
Prosecutors had asked for a prison sentence of 26 years for
Schettino, who has admitted some responsibility but denied blame
for the deaths that occurred during the evacuation. Some lawyers
representing the victims said the sentence was inadequate.
Investigators severely criticised Schettino's handling of
the disaster, accusing him of bringing the 290 metre-long (950
feet) vessel too close to shore. The subsequent shipwreck set
off a chaotic night-time evacuation of more than 4,000
passengers and crew.
Ann Decre, the head of a body representing French survivors,
said the verdict could not cover the human cost.
"For me it's six months for each death. And the family of
the dead people, it's not six months or 17 years for them, it's
forever," Decre said outside the theatre that was turned into a
makeshift courtroom.
Schettino was also accused of delaying evacuation and
abandoning ship before all the 4,229 passengers and crew had
been rescued. He said earlier in the trial that he had been
thrown off the ship as it tilted.
ALONE ON THE STAND
The court sentenced Schettino to 10 years for multiple
manslaughter, five years for causing the shipwreck and one year
for abandoning his passengers. He also received a one month
civil penalty for failure to report the accident correctly.
He was left alone on the stand to answer for the disaster
after the ship's owner, the Costa Cruises unit of Carnival Corp
, paid a 1 million euro ($1.3 million at the time) fine
and prosecutors accepted plea bargains from five officials.
"Lots of people who were there and played a role were
excluded today," Schettino's lawyer Donato Laino said outside
the theatre. "We think the facts of the case were different."
He and Costa Cruises were jointly ordered to pay a total of
30,000 euros each in compensation to many of the ship's
passengers as well as millions of euros in compensation to
Italian government ministries, the region of Tuscany and the
island of Giglio for environmental damage.
Earlier on Wednesday Schettino had rejected prosecution
accusations he had shown no sense of responsibility or
compassion for the victims, saying "grief should not be put on
show to make a point."
The massive hulk of the Costa Concordia was left abandoned
on its side for two-and-a-half years before it was towed away in
the most expensive maritime wreck recovery in history. The last
body was not recovered until 2014.
Schettino's defence team argued he prevented an even worse
disaster by steering the ship close to the island as it sank.
They said the sentence that was sought by prosecutors went
beyond even sentences sought for mafia killers.
(Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky,
Susan Fenton and Steve Orlofsky)