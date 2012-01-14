ROME Jan 13 A large Italian cruise ship
carrying more than 4,000 people ran aground on a sandbar off the
coast of Italy on Friday night and passengers and crew were
being evacuated to a nearby island, coastguard officials said.
They said there were no immediate reports of injuries among
the some 3,200 passengers and 1,023 crew. Those on board were
being evacuated by lifeboats and other ships in the area.
The ship, the 290-metre-long Costa Concordia, ran aground at
about 10 p.m. (2100 GNT) near the island of Giglio off the
Tuscan coast, said the officials.
A statement from the Italian coastguard said the ship had
taken on water and was listing about 20 degrees but that there
was no danger of it sinking.
The cruise ship company said the cause of the incident was
being investigated.
