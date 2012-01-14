(Adds details)
ROME Jan 13 A large Italian cruise ship
carrying more than 4,000 people ran aground on a sandbar off the
west coast of Italy on Friday night and media reports said at
least six people were killed in the incident.
The some 3,200 passengers and 1,023 crew on board the ship,
the 290-metre-long Costa Concordia, were being evacuated by
lifeboats, helicopters and other ships in the area, a statement
from the Italian coastguard said.
They were being taken to the tiny island of Giglio and put
up in schools, homes and churches for the night. The ship ran
aground at about 10 p.m. (2100 GMT) near Giglio off the Tuscan
coast.
The Italian news agency Ansa quoted rescue workers as saying
at least six people were killed and a number injured, but that
the cause of the deaths was not immediately known. Ansa said
some people had jumped into the water.
No official confirmation of the reported deaths was
immediately available.
About five hours after the incident, several hundred people
were still on board the ship and waiting to be evacuated.
Ansa quoted passengers as saying the ship jolted as dinner
was being served and that the electricity went out for a while
before the evacuation operation began.
The Italian coastguard said the ship had taken on water and
was listing about 20 degrees but that there was no danger of it
sinking.
The cruise ship company said the cause of the incident was
being investigated.
