* Death toll rises to five, confusion about number of
missing
* South Korean honeymooners and crewmember saved
* Captain arrested, company says appeared to have made
serious errors
By Gavin Jones and Antonio Denti
GIGLIO, Italy, Jan 16 Three survivors and
two more dead bodies were pulled from the partially submerged
wreck of a cruiseliner off the Italian coast, while a search
continued though thousands of cabins for 15 people still
missing.
In the early hours of Monday, the massive 114,500 tonne
Costa Concordia wallowed on its side only metres from the
picturesque Tuscan port of Giglio, with rescuers continuing a
painstaking search for survivors or bodies.
The 290-metre long vessel, a multistorey floating resort
carrying 4,229 passengers and crew, foundered and keeled over
after being holed by a rock on Friday night. A total of 64
people were injured in the accident, health authorities said.
Sunday's discovery of the bodies of a Spanish and an Italian
man, both wearing life jackets, brought the known death toll to
five. The bodies of two French tourists and a Peruvian
crewmember were found on Saturday.
Rescuers plucked a South Korean honeymoon couple and an
injured crewmember alive from the wreck on Sunday. But as time
passed, the prospects of finding more passengers alive grew ever
more uncertain.
The ship's captain, Francesco Schettino, was arrested on
Saturday on charges of manslaughter, causing a shipwreck and
abandoning ship. The first officer was also detained.
The ship's owners, Costa Crociere said Schettino appeared to
have made a serious error in coming too close to shore and had
not followed standard emergency procedures.
"The route followed by the ship was too close to the coast
and it seems that his decisions on the management of the
emergency did not follow the procedures of Costa Crociere, which
are in line with and in some cases go beyond international
standards," said the company, a unit of Carnival Corp. & Plc
, the world's largest cruiseliner operator.
Investigators were working through evidence from recorders -
the equivalent of the "black boxes" carried on planes - to try
to establish the precise sequence of events behind the accident,
which occurred in calm seas and shallow waters.
Searching the vast ship for survivors was like combing
through a small town - but one tilted on its side, largely in
darkness, partly underwater and full of floating debris.
The discovery of the bodies on Sunday dampened earlier
euphoria when a helicopter lifted off injured chief purser
Manrico Gianpetroni, hours after rescuers made voice contact
with him deep inside the stricken, multi-storey vessel.
Gianpetroni, who had a broken leg, was winched up from the
ship on a stretcher and taken to hospital.
"I never lost hope of being saved. It was a 36-hour
nightmare," he told reporters.
TITANIC
As the search for survivors and bodies continued, attention
began to turn to the wreck itself, which loomed over the little
port of Giglio, a picturesque island in a maritime nature
reserve off the Tuscan coast.
Dutch salvage experts said the ship's oil tanks did not
appear to have been holed, reducing the risk of an oil spill in
the pristine waters, and dredgers were expected to begin pumping
some 2,380 tonnes of fuel from the ship in the next few days.
However dealing with the ship itself is likely to prove a
daunting task and will need extremely careful planning,
coastguard official Ilarione dell'Anna told SkyTG24 television.
"This will not be simple," he said. "The alternatives are
removing it, refloating it or not removing it but leaving it in
place and cutting it into sections."
Paolo Tronca, a local fire department official, said the
search would go on "for 24 hours a day as long as we have to"
and that rescue workers were using sniffer dogs in the section
of the ship above water.
As the search continued, there were demands for explanations
of why the vessel had come so close to the shore and bitter
complaints about how long it took to evacuate the terrified
passengers.
Costa Crociere expressed "deep sorrow" for the accident. It
said all the crew members had been properly trained in safety
procedures and the ship was fully equipped with lifevests,
medical supplies and other safety equipment.
State prosecutor Francesco Verusio said investigations might
go beyond the captain, who he said had abandoned the vessel not
long after midnight, before all the passengers were taken off.
"We are investigating the possible responsibility of other
people for such a dangerous manoeuvre," he told SkyTG24
television. "Command systems did not function as they should."
He said the ship had come within 150 metres (yards) of the
coast, which he called "incredibly close".
Schettino has told Italian television that the ship hit
rocks that were not marked on maps and were not detected by
navigation systems. He said the accident occurred some 300
metres from the shore.
Agnese Stella, a 72-year-old housewife who has lived on
Giglio for 50 years Said the ship appeared to have come much
closer in than it normally did.
"It came much too close, it never comes this close
normally," she told Reuters.