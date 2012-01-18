* Recording of coastguards pleading with captain
* Five more bodies found, dead toll rises to 11
* List of missing released on government web site
* Captain allowed out of jail, under house arrest
By Antonio Denti and Gavin Jones
GIGLIO, Italy, Jan 18 Italian coastguards
urged the captain of a stricken cruise liner to return to his
listing ship, leaked recordings showed, as divers continued
their search for survivors into the night after finding five
more bodies in the half-submerged wreck.
The discoveries took the known death toll to 11. A list of
28 missing people was posted on an Italian interior ministry web
site, though authorities said that likely included the five
found dead on Tuesday that are so far unidentified.
Captain Francesco Schettino has been allowed to leave jail
but is under house arrest, blamed by his employer for risking
the lives of more than 4,200 passengers and crew and half a
billion dollars of ship in a reckless display of bravado.
Rescuers used explosives to blast through the maze of luxury
cabins, bars and spas, fast losing hope of finding anyone alive
inside the Costa Concordia, which lies semi-submerged on its
side after being ripped open by rocks off a Tuscan island.
Dutch maritime services company SMIT said it was ready to
start pumping fuel from the stricken liner as early as Wednesday
once search operations for missing people have ended and they
get the go-ahead from local authorities.
SMIT has been asked by the ship's owner and insurer to
salvage up to 2,300 tonnes of fuel from the 114,500-tonne ship
and clean up if fuel on the vessel starts to leak.
The giant cruiseship, a floating pleasure palace of bars,
spas, state rooms and tennis courts, slid a little on Monday,
threatening to plunge below the Mediterranean waters of the
surrounding marine nature reserve.
This forced a brief suspension of rescue efforts, which were
also halted overnight on Monday though searches were continuing
through Tuesday night. A coastguard said they would go on until
the entire ship had been checked.
The list of people still unaccounted for on Tuesday evening
included 13 German, four French, five Italian and two American
passengers, together with four crew members from Italy, India,
Hungary and Peru.
Captain Schettino is accused of multiple manslaughter,
causing a shipwreck by sailing too close to shore and abandoning
ship before all his passengers and crew scrambled off.
He has denied the charges and told magistrates on Tuesday he
believed he should be credited with saving "hundreds, if not
thousands" of lives because he brought the ship close to shore
after it hit a rock, lawyer Bruno Leporatti said.
A judge ruled he could be allowed out of jail on Tuesday and
will be placed under house arrest at his home near Sorrento in
southern Italy.
The skipper, who underwent toxicology tests, claims he did
not abandon the ship while passengers were still aboard.
But newspaper Corriere della Sera released what it said was
a recording of ship-to-shore radio communications in which the
enraged coastguards repeatedly order him back on board.
"GO BACK ON BOARD!"
"Listen Schettino, perhaps you have saved yourself from the
sea, but I will make you look very bad. I will make you pay for
this. Dammit, go back on board!" one coastguard says.
Speaking by radio from a lifeboat, Schettino pleads: "Do you
realise that it is dark and we can't see anything?"
The coastguard shouts back: "So, what do you want to do, to
go home, Schettino?! It's dark and you want to go home? Go to
the bow of the ship where the ladder is and tell me what needs
to be done, how many people there are, and what they need! Now!"
Officials did not confirm the tape's origins but other
shouts heard in the background added authenticity. The Coast
Guard official on the tape told a local newspaper he could tell
by the "tone of the captain's voice" that something was very
wrong. Schettino's lawyer said he would not comment.
The owners of the vessel - the biggest passenger ship ever
wrecked and twice the tonnage of the Titanic - accused their
captain of causing the disaster by sharply deviating from the
charted course.
The ship foundered after striking a rock as dinner was being
served on Friday night. The owners say the captain swung inshore
to "make a bow" to the islanders, who included a retired Italian
admiral. Investigators say it was within 150 metres of shore.
Most of the passengers and crew survived despite hours of
chaos and confusion after the collision. The alarm was raised
not by an SOS from the ship but mobile phone calls from
passengers on board to Italian police on the mainland.
Video taken from a rescue helicopter in the early hours of
Saturday, using a night vision camera, showed an extraordinary
scene of dozens of passengers being gingerly lowered on ropes
down the upturned hull of the ship into rescue boats.
The wreck, with a long gash below the waterline, looms over
the normally tranquil island of Giglio.
The father of the ship's head waiter told Reuters his son
had telephoned him before the accident to say the crew would
salute him by blowing the ship's whistle as they passed close by
Giglio, where both the waiter, Antonello Tievoli, and his
82-year-old father Giuseppe live.
Costa Cruises chief executive Pier Luigi Foschi on Monday
blamed errors by Schettino for the disaster. He told a news
conference the company would provide its captain with any
assistance he required. "But we need to acknowledge the facts
and we cannot deny human error," he added.
Foschi said company vessels were forbidden to come closer
than 500 metres to the Giglio coast. Schettino denies being too
close and says the rock he hit was not marked on charts.
The ship is resting in about 20 metres (60 feet) of water
but could go down by as much as 130 metres if it shifts free
from the rocks.