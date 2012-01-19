* Govt asks cruise ship operator to anchor liner
* Ship perched on ledge, has shifted twice
* Authorities say extracting oil will take at least two
weeks
By Steve Scherer and Gabriele Pileri
GIGLIO, Italy, Jan 20 Italian authorities
hope to stabilise the wrecked cruise ship Costa Concordia as
worsening weather on Friday could cause it to shift deeper into
the sea, delaying plans to pump oil out of the vessel to prevent
a possible environmental disaster.
Six days after the 114,500 tonne ship capsized off the
Tuscan coast, hopes of finding anyone alive in the partially
submerged hulk have all but disappeared and the cold waters
around the ship have become rougher.
Attention is now turning to how to remove 2,300 tonnes of
fuel, with bad weather threatening to make the ship even more
precarious on the rocky ledge where it is resting.
Environment Minister Corrado Clini told parliament he had
urged the ship's operator, Costa Cruises, to take all possible
measures to anchor the ship to prevent it from sliding deeper
into the sea.
"If the ship slides, we hope that it doesn't break into
pieces and that the fuel tanks do not open up," he said.
Clini said there was a risk that the ship could sink to 50
to 90 metres below the reef it is now on, creating a major
hazard to the environment in one of Europe's largest natural
marine parks.
Eleven people are known to have died out of more than 4,200
passengers and crew aboard when the ship struck a rock just
metres from the shoreline, tearing a large gash in the side of
the hull. As many as 24 are still unaccounted for.
"The ship is a labyrinth. It's gigantic and it's lying on
its side in the water. It's a miracle that so many survived,"
said Modesto Dilda, head of one of the diving teams.
The ship's captain Francesco Schettino has been placed under
house arrest, accused of causing the accident by sailing too
close to the rocky shore and then abandoning ship before the
evacuation was complete.
The ship's operators have suspended him and said they
considered themselves "the damaged party" in the accident, which
industry experts say could turn out to be the biggest maritime
insurance claim in history.
On Thursday, SkyTG24 broadcast a tape of what was described
as a conversation between coastguard officials and the bridge of
the Concordia which appeared to show officers telling
authorities they had suffered only a blackout more than 30
minutes after the impact.
Italian media also devoted considerable attention to a
female Moldovan crew member who was on board but not on duty.
Several reports said she had been seen on the bridge with
Schettino.
In an interview with a Moldovan television station, the
woman, 25 year-old Domnica Cemortan, praised Schettino's
"extraordinary" handling of the situation. Costa said she had
embarked normally on Jan. 13 in Civitavecchia and was properly
registered.
SEARCH RESUMES
Holes were blasted into the wrecked liner on Thursday to
allow divers to continue the search for bodies, but none was
found. "It's important to continue our search. Family members
find it important to have the body of the loved one they've lost
because it gives them closure. We understand this," said Dilda.
Only after that search is called off are salvage crews
expected to begin pumping the fuel out of the wreck, a process
that will probably take at least two weeks.
Clini said Costa Cruises had been instructed to ensure steps
are taken to limit the damage if the ship's fuel tanks rupture,
including putting in place some 1,000 metres of pollution
barriers.
The Italian cabinet will discuss new regulations on Friday
to prevent big cruise ships from taking risky routes and passing
too close to islands or shorelines, Clini said.