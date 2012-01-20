* Recovery work suspended as wreck moves
* Ship perched on ledge
* Extracting oil will take at least two weeks
By Steve Scherer and Gabriele Pileri
GIGLIO, Italy, Jan 20 The vast wreck of
the cruise ship Costa Concordia shifted on its undersea ledge on
Friday, forcing a new suspension of rescue work and threatening
plans to pump oil out to prevent environmental disaster.
Firefighters' spokesman Luca Cari said rescue squads hoped
to resume operations and carry on their search throughout the
night after the liner appeared to stabilise.
A week after the 114,500-tonne ship ran aground and capsized
off the Tuscan coast, hopes of finding anyone alive have all but
disappeared and the cold waters around the vessel have become
rougher, with worse weather expected at the weekend.
"We decided to allow the search to restart because all the
movement was slowing very quickly," said Nicola Castagli, a
University of Florence geophysics professor who is supervising
the delicate instruments that measure movements on the wreck.
The movement was only of a few millimetres an hour, but had
complicated the work of divers already hampered by poor
visibility, floating objects and underwater debris.
The government declared a state of emergency for the area, a
technical move that would release special funds.
Attention is now turning to how to remove some 2,400 tonnes
of fuel from the vessel, which lies on its side on a rocky shelf
in about 20 metres of water off the little island of Giglio and
which could slide off its resting place.
Salvage crews are waiting until the search for survivors and
bodies is called off before they can begin pumping the fuel out
of the wreck, a process expected to take at least two weeks.
Environment experts warn that if the ship tanks rupture and
the fuel leaks, Italy could face its worst environmental
disaster in more than 20 years.
"If the Costa Concordia slides further down and the fuel
begins seeping into the water, we could be talking years and
dozens of millions of euros before it can be cleared up," Luigi
Alcaro, head of maritime emergencies at the government's
environment agency ISPRA, told Reuters.
Environment Minister Corrado Clini told parliament on
Thursday he had instructed the liner's operator, Costa Cruises,
to take all possible measures to anchor the ship.
He said there was a risk that the ship could sink to 50 to
90 metres below the rock ledge on which it is caught, creating a
major hazard to the environment in one of Europe's largest
natural marine parks.
Eleven people are known to have died out of more than 4,200
passengers and crew aboard when the ship struck a rock just
metres from the shoreline, tearing a large gash in the side of
the hull. Twenty-one are still unaccounted for.
Rescue workers are still looking for a missing five-year-old
girl and her father.
CAPTAIN ACCUSED
The ship's captain, Francesco Schettino, has been placed
under house arrest, accused of causing the disaster and then
abandoning ship before the evacuation was complete.
His lawyer says he has admitted bringing the ship too close
to shore but denies sole responsibility and says other factors
may have played a role in the accident.
The ship's operators have suspended him and said they
considered themselves an injured party in the accident, which
industry experts say could turn out to be the biggest maritime
insurance claim in history.
But in his hometown of Meta di Sorrento, near Naples, the
captain won some sympathy.
"I know him by sight and by reputation. He's always been
serious and capable," said 27-year-old Giovanni Barbato, an
orthodontist, who said many in the town had been deeply offended
at the way Schettino had been portrayed in the press.
On Thursday, SkyTG24 broadcast a tape of what was described
as a conversation between coastguard officials and the bridge of
the Concordia which appeared to show officers telling
authorities they had suffered only a power cut, more than 30
minutes after the ship's impact with the seabed.
In an interview with the daily Corriere della Sera, the
chief executive of Costa Cruises criticised Schettino for
delaying the order to evacuate and denied he had been pressured
to wait because of the potential cost to the company.
"I assure you absolutely that no one thought in financial
terms. That would be a choice that would violate our ethics," he
said. He denied knowledge of captains sailing dangerously close
to shore to provide a spectacle for passengers.
The Italian government is considering new regulations to
prevent big cruise ships from taking risky routes and passing
too close to islands or shorelines.