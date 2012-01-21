* "I messed up," captain quoted as saying
GIGLIO, Italy, Jan 21 The captain of the cruise
ship Costa Concordia, which struck a rock and capsized off
Italy, told magistrates he informed the ship's owners of the
accident immediately, denying he delayed raising the alarm,
judicial sources said on Saturday.
Captain Francesco Schettino has been blamed for causing the
Jan. 13 accident in which at least 12 people died. He is under
house arrest, accused of multiple manslaughter, causing a
shipwreck and abandoning ship before all passengers were
evacuated.
His statements to prosecutors investigating the disaster,
reported in the Italian press and confirmed by judicial sources,
underline the growing battle between him and the 114,500-tonne
vessel's operator, Costa Cruises.
The liner, carrying more than 4,200 passengers and crew, ran
aground and capsized off the Tuscan island of Giglio as dinner
was being served. It is now precariously lying on its side on an
undersea ledge, half-submerged and threatening to slide into
deeper waters.
Diving crews recovered the body of a woman aboard the ship
on Saturday, bringing the death toll to at least 12. Twenty
people are unaccounted for and hopes of finding anyone alive
have all but gone.
Prosecutors say Schettino steered the vessel within 150
metres of Giglio island to perform a manoeuvre known as a
"salute" - a greeting to the islanders. He has admitted that the
boat came too close to shore but has denied bearing sole
responsibility, saying other factors may have been involved.
According to transcripts of his questioning by prosecutors
leaked to Italian media, he said that immediately after hitting
the rock he sent two of his officers to the engine room to check
on the state of the vessel.
As soon as he realised the scale of the damage, he called
Roberto Ferrarini, marine operations director for Costa Cruises.
"I told him: I've got myself into a mess, there was contact
with the seabed. I am telling you the truth, we passed under
Giglio and there was an impact," Schettino said.
"I can't remember how many times I called him in the
following hour and 15 minutes. In any case, I am certain that I
informed Ferrarini about everything in real time," he said,
adding he had asked the company to send tug boats and
helicopters.
Costa Cruises Chief Executive Pier Luigi Foschi says
Schettino delayed issuing the SOS and evacuation orders and gave
false information to the company headquarters.
"Personally, I think he wasn't honest with us," Foschi told
Corriere della Sera on Friday. He said the first phone
conversation between Schettino and Ferrarini took place 20
minutes after the ship hit the rock.
"That is too late," he said, adding the company had only
realised the scale of the disaster when the evacuation order was
issued, something prosecutors say happened more than one hour
after the first conversation between Schettino and Ferrarini.
Costa, a unit of Carnival Corp (CCL.N), has suspended
Schettino and declared itself an injured party in the case.
Documents from his hearing with a judge say he had shown
"incredible carelessness" and a "total inability to manage the
successive phases of the emergency".
Taped conversations reveal the ship's bridge told coast
guards alerted by passengers the vessel had only suffered a
black-out even after those on board had donned life vests.
SEARCH RESUMES
Emergency workers resumed their search on Saturday, blasting
holes into the hulk of the ship. The rescue was suspended on
Friday when the wreck shifted on the rocks, complicating the
work of divers who are already hampered by poor visibility,
floating objects and underwater debris.
"The movement of the ship is very dangerous," said a coast
guard official. "There are big risks, but we all looked each
other in the eyes and told each other it was worth it to give
the families some solace." [nL6E8CL06P]
The movement was only few millimetres an hour, but it raised
fears the ship would slip into deeper waters, undermining plans
to pump some 2,400 tonnes of fuel out of its tanks.
"The ship is moving," said Nicola Castagli, professor of
earth sciences at Florence university, in charge of monitoring
the movement of the ship. "It's a massive object that's resting
on its side where there are currents, waves, and on a slope."
Franco Gabrielli, head of the Civil Protection Authority,
said it was important to start recovering the thick fuel oil and
diesel trapped on board as soon as possible.
"Our aim is to find the missing, to give certainty about the
fate of these people, but it is also a priority to avert an
environmental disaster," he said.
"Contamination of the environment has already occurred,
think about the oils, the solvents, the detergents, everything
that a city of 4,000 people needs."
SMIT (BOSN.AS), the Dutch company hired to salvage the fuel,
said it was ready to begin extraction operations and was
awaiting orders from authorities. [ID:nL6E8CF0HN]
