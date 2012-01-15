MILAN Jan 15 The spectacular cruise liner
accident off the coast of Italy is not just a disaster for the
ship's owners, but could inflict wider damage on an industry
already facing stiff headwinds.
The Costa Concordia, with more than 4,000 people on board,
flipped on its side after hitting a rock on Friday night close
to the beautiful island of Giglio, off Italy's west coast.
At least three people died in the accident.
The luxury 114,500-tonne ship was operated by Costa
Crociere, a unit of Carnival Corporation & Plc, the
world's largest cruise company. The stricken vessel was one of
the group's main assets in the lucrative European cruise market.
"This is a PR (public relations) nightmare for the Costa
brand," said Jaime Katz, equity analyst from investment research
company Morningstar in Chicago.
"The question is, when that's been stripped out, whether the
Carnival brand will be tarnished."
The accident could hardly have come at a worse time for the
group, with the global economic crisis already making potential
cruise customers nervous about their jobs and finances.
"I think the important factors are that this adds insult to
injury, with struggling economic markets in Europe and all the
unrest you've seen in the Middle East," Katz said, noting that
the accident came at the peak season for the industry.
"Carnival still books a large portion of their bookings at
this time of year. What company, in the middle of the busiest
season for their business, wants to be weighed down with that
sort of PR?" she asked.
Costa Crociere has been fully owned by Carnival since 2000
when the Miami-based company bought the half it didn't already
own. At that time Carnival, which makes about 40 percent of its
revenues in Europe, said Costa Crociere would be its primary
platform for expanding in this part of the world.
In December Carnival, which accounts for about half of the
global cruise line business, lowered its prices for 2012 voyages
because of weaker demand in crisis-hit Europe.
SAFETY ISSUES
Sharon Zackfia, a research analyst with William Blair & Co.,
a global investment services company, said it was too early to
know the full costs for Carnival but they would include
passenger refunds, potential litigation and repairs.
There is also the problem of consumer attitudes souring on
the industry as a whole because of safety concerns - a mindset
that, along with consumer fears over the sluggish U.S. economy
and the EU debt crisis, could freeze some people's plans for
overseas travel.
"Any time you have something like this happen, there is
worry that it will have an impact on how the public views the
safety of the industry in general," she said, adding, however,
that the industry in general had a good safety track record.
In a statement on Saturday Carnival Corp said it was deeply
saddened by the tragedy and was working to understand the
causes.
The Costa Concordia was sailing on a Mediterranean cruise
from Civitavecchia near Rome with scheduled calls at other
Italian ports, Marseille, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca.
Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, citing an insurance
broker, said on Sunday the price of the cruise ship, about 450
million euros, was covered by insurance with further coverage of
about $3 billion for liability to passengers and crew.
Another potential problem for the shipowner and insurers is
environmental damage.
Local officials have expressed concern that the ship's fuel,
a full load as it had just begun the cruise, could spill into
the pristine waters of the island, which is in a marine reserve.
However by early Sunday there was no sign of pollution.
Italian reports said salvage operations were being held back
until all passengers were accounted for.
FAST-GROWING INDUSTRY
The world cruise industry has seen exponential growth over
the last 40 years. According to the Italian Cruise Watch report
of tourism think-tank Risposte Turismo the number of people
taking cruises rose from 500,000 in the early 1970s to about 5
million in 1990 and about 19 million in 2010.
A study by Cruise Line International Association, the
world's biggest grouping of cruise companies, said 50,000 North
Americans want to take a cruise in the next three years.
To attract customers the industry has changed face since
the 1970s, offering liners with more space, comfort and
entertainment - creating scale economies in an effort to cut
fares.
The Caribbean is still the most popular destination but
business in the Mediterranean is growing.
Around 11 million passengers are expected to embark,
disembark and transit in Italian ports in 2011 compared to 9.6
million in 2010, Risposte Turismo said, and revenues generated
in the cruise sector have been estimated at around 4.5 billion
euros.
But some in the tourism business are concerned growth rates
are slowing as the economic crisis takes its toll.
"Certainly the big groups from Royal (Caribbean) to MSC
Cruises to Costa have seen limited growth or even a fall to
October 2011," said Luca Patane, chairman of the Uvet group
which owns over 900 tourist agencies.
"The reasons may be more than one: the effects of the crisis
on a tiring market," he told Italian newspapers on Sunday.
